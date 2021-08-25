“Nets could still use Steve Nash!”: Fans share hilarious takes as video of the former MVP balling out in a suit resurfaces

A video of a 47-year-old Steve Nash has emerged where he can be seen absolutely cooking dudes one-on-one on the Venice courts in LA.

Steve Nash during his prime years was an absolute phenom on the court. Flashy passes, outrageous shooting, and a legendary pick-and-roll combination with Amar’e Stoudemire, he had it all. Though the 2-time MVP never won managed to win a championship (blame the Spurs), Nash is still unequivocally adored by basketball fans around the globe.

Currently serving as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets, Nash showed promise during his first year in the role. After handing out a demolition of the Celtics in the first round, the Nets missed the Eastern Conference Finals by the barest of margins. Injuries to stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving didn’t help either.

Now 47 years old, Nash does not usually play a lot of ball due to his demanding work of guiding the Nets to a title. However, he seems to have made the headlines for one of his few basketball excursions in Los Angeles recently.

Steve Nash was apparently shooting an ad for dress shoes Wolf and Shepard

A video has emerged of the erstwhile superstar absolutely handing it out to a couple of people in one of the Venice courts in LA, and social media can’t stop swooning over the same. Well, Nash deserves it too, after all, he was in a suit!

Watching 47 year old Steve Nash in a suit smoke some dudes on the Venice courts is super satisfying. https://t.co/rfy7x4LyNL — Bijan Salehizadeh (@bijans) August 25, 2021

Just a reminder that even in a suit Steve Nash is still the Point God 👔 🏀 pic.twitter.com/CYuJ0ZhWZe — PointsBet AU (@PointsBet_AU) August 24, 2021

None of his defenders could do anything about his quick moves with the ball in hand. The legend even managed to nutmeg one of the dudes on him successfully and followed it up by a clean layup. He doesn’t seem to have lost his killer shooting touch as well.

Even if his competition wasn’t exactly world-class, Nash does not seem to have lost even a step from his playing days. It is always wonderful to witness the legend’s greatness on the court again.