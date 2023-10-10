7 Years Since Showing Off His ‘$30000 HOF Ring’ On Late Night, Shaquille O’Neal Showcases A Different Ring While Claiming He’d ‘Destroy You’ To Win

Shaquille O’Neal often uses social media, for various other things, to remain connected with his fans. Either Shaq shares photos and videos of his incredible physique, or the TNT analyst shows off the valuable possessions he owns. This time, the Los Angeles Lakers legend took to Instagram to flex a studded ring. O’Neal also revealed his addiction to winning by using a motivational mantra as the audio of the reel.

Shaquille O’Neal seems to have an affinity towards jewelry, especially his rings. We have often heard the big man proudly talk about the four Championship rings he won as a player. Even though the Naismith Memorial rewards inductees with their own Hall Of Fame ring, the Big Aristotle got a custom ring made for the occasion.

7 years ago, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the NBA icon showed off the ring. According to Jewelsadvisor, the piece was worth $30,000. The ring was made of 14-karat white gold and weighed 65 grams.

Shaquille O’Neal flexes new ring while revealing his winning mentality

Shaquille O’Neal, who is an avid social media enthusiast, is quite active on Instagram. Recently, the 51-year-old shared a reel where he was seen flexing a new piece of jewelry. The price of this ring is not to be known. However, considering the fact that Shaq has built up a massive $600 million fortune for himself, the ring is more than likely to be unimaginably costly.

At the same time, “Superman” used an audio displaying his addiction to winning. The narrator in the audio said:

“I am playing to win and to win I will destroy you. I will do everything to win. And I need to win cause when I win it’s my proof that I am alive. My philosophy is why be normal when you can be the best.”

Using “Win Win Win” as a caption with this audio was pretty apt. Shaq has to be one of the most successful big men in league history.

Apart from lodging 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds, the Diesel also won two scoring titles, an MVP, four titles, and three Finals MVPs. Off the court, O’Neal is a smart businessman. His intelligent investments have enabled him to rack up a staggering net worth of $600 million.

Shaq’s been a winner on and off the court

Shaquille O’Neal is often regarded as the most dominant figure in NBA history. Standing at 7ft 1″ and weighing north of the 330-pound mark for the majority of his career, Shaq was a force to reckon with. Using this massive stature, the big man was able to make his bread and butter living in the paint. As a result, O’Neal gathered some of the highest laurels that the NBA has to offer.

O’Neal is also successful as a businessman. Endorsing multiple high-profile brands, making smart investments, and fearlessly beginning his own business ventures paved the way for Shaq to construct a $600 million empire.

Using this fortune, the Diesel has often displayed his generous side. Two years ago, Shaq purchased an engagement ring for a random guy. Shaq’s philanthropic activities are commendable and a huge part of the reason why he is adored.