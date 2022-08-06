7’0 Joel Embiid probably still blushes, watching this moment from his high-school days back

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the NBA. However, there was a time when he didn’t know what to do with the ball as a high schooler!

In 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted the face of their franchise in Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian center is one of the best players in today’s NBA.

Standing at 7 feet, Embiid was selected with the third overall pick, as part of the infamous “trust the process era” led by Sam Hinkie. An era that gave him his memorable nickname.

Now entering his ninth NBA season, “the Process” had a career year in 2021-2022. He finished second in the MVP race, averaging 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists per game.

However, Embiid wasn’t always the dominant force he is today. In fact, back when he was in high school, Joel was so uncoordinated that he did not know what to do while on the court.

Joel Embiid has come a long way since being an uncoordinated player back in high school

The Kansas Jayhawks took a big risk in 2013 when they enrolled Joel Embiid into their basketball program. The Cameroonian center only started playing basketball at the age of 15.

Embiid was extremely uncoordinated in his high school years, not to mention he missed out on the formative years of growth that most superstars usually go through.

In fact, the footage is out there showing just how poor the five-time All-Star was in high school. So much so, that the now dominant post player had no idea what to do with the ball when he was under the basket!

It truly is amazing to see just how much the 76ers superstar has grown over the years. Hard to imagine a time he wasn’t a force to be reckoned with, even with the video readily available.

