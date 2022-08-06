Basketball

7’0 Joel Embiid probably still blushes, watching this moment from his high-school days back

7'0 Joel Embiid probably still blushes, watching this moment from his high-school days back
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
6'6" Michael Jordan took things especially personally after a ridiculous accusation was levied against him
Next Article
'I guess Joe Biden got 81 million votes': Aaron Rodgers tore down president's 'fake White House' as a propaganda attempt for Covid-19 vaccinations
NBA Latest Post
7'0 Joel Embiid probably still blushes, watching this moment from his high-school days back
7’0 Joel Embiid probably still blushes, watching this moment from his high-school days back

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the NBA. However, there was a…