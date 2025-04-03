“Being Disingenuous To Fans”: Sports Doctor Warns Joel Embiid’s Health Will Not Be Fixed Long Term With Arthroscopic Surgeries

Joel Embiid’s latest health setback has one physician concerned about his long-term health. Brian Sutterer, a medical doctor who specializes in sports medicine, responded to a report from Shams that revealed that the Sixers superstar will have arthroscopic surgery on his damaged knee. Sutterer is skeptical about what it spells for Embiid’s future once the surgery is finished with next week.

Arthroscopic surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that puts a camera into an area to determine damage to a certain area of a patient. The procedure was necessary for Embiid, who has had issues with his lower body for years, particularly in the knee-joint area. This latest surgery hopes to repair the ongoing knee injury that forced him to miss games last year as well.

However, this is the area that Sutterer is skeptical about. Arthroscopic surgeries aren’t ones that can fix issues on a magnanimous scale. Things are especially dicey when it comes to near 300 pound 7-footers having to put all that weight on their knees.

“How many arthroscopic surgeries have we been told will be a complete success for Embiid? the MD asked on X. “Yet issues keep persisting. The quick timeline suggest they will just be doing more of a clean up/debridement which rarely fixes things long term.”

More importantly, Sutterer believes that the news of his surgery is a short-term fix as a way for the organization to soothe over things with Sixers fans, who are anxious for the 2023 MVP to return. “To act like this is going to turn his career around health wise is being disingenuous to fans,” he added.

Fans should be given a fair assessment on the severity of what their superstars are going through given just how much they invest into their fandom. Keeping them in the dark will either lead to resentment or negative speculation.

In all fairness though, the Sixers franchise never specifically stated that this would guarantee an Embiid return for the 2024-2025 season. In fact, the organization has remained quiet for the most part on the matter considering how disastrous this season ended up being on all accounts.

The doctor does have a point — and there’s proof to back it up

Sutterer isn’t necessarily wearing a tin-foil hat here either. Lonzo Ball had arthroscopic surgery and cleanup in 2022, but was forced to have more surgeries again after he tore his meniscus. Whether Embiid bounces right back is a mystery. But, the Sixers might be in a dire state come the offseason.

The Sixers aren’t the worst team in the East (congrats Washington Wizards) but they aren’t far off. The team is currently rocking a 9-game losing streak and will need some time of revamp for the next season. That might include trading away their biggest assets.

Embiid getting dealt away for picks and capital doesn’t seem to be entirely off the table at this point as the Sixers have perhaps their worst season in franchise history. This isn’t the worst record they’ve had but it is one that began with title expectations and ended with a potential lottery pick.

Paul George might even join the big man in putting on a different uniform in the future. With how poorly he played, a year in Philly is all he might get if the rumor mill turns out to be true.

The team had been on a dominant run over the last few seasons despite never getting further than the second round. A change is coming, one way or another. Hopefully, whenever it happens, Embiid is back to full strength to be able to make his case to stay, or pack his bags to leave.