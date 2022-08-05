Basketball

7-foot Joel Embiid’s obsession to play alongside Kobe Bryant made him tweet irrationally

7-foot Joel Embiid's obsession to play alongside Kobe Bryant made him tweet irrationally
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Haas suspends $1 Million worth contract extension talks with Mick Schumacher
Next Article
Central Broward Regional Park pitch report IND vs WI 4th T20: Lauderhill Florida cricket Stadium pitch report for batting or bowling
NBA Latest Post
7-foot Joel Embiid's obsession to play alongside Kobe Bryant made him tweet irrationally
7-foot Joel Embiid’s obsession to play alongside Kobe Bryant made him tweet irrationally

Sixers big man Joel Embiid had always dreamed of playing for the LA Lakers, especially…