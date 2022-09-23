$70 million rich Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously called out for spending too much money

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a hilarious reaction reel on Instagram after filter accused him of spending too much.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a generational talent. The kind that takes hold of the league and dominates it until there is nothing left to dominate.

Giannis is a different breed altogether. For him, winning holds a meaning separate from his peers. Victory is the only out, the only way forward for the Greek Freak.

Born in Greece to Nigerian parents, life wasn’t always a walk in the park for the Antetokounmpo family. But to their credit, they were hard workers right from the start.

So, when Giannis came to NBA and started his career, life got better for the family. Even the lowest-paid athletes in the league make a lot more than most other professionals.

So even though Giannis perhaps joined NBA for a better life, upon arrival, his priorities changed. As a 19-year-old, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in his rookie season.

By his 4th year in the league, the Greek Freak was averaging 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He also turned into a lethal defender who was capable of wreaking havoc on rival offenses.

But all his abilities and competitive nature aside, Giannis Antetokounmpo might just have the most likable personality in the entire league.

From his humor to his interviews, Giannis’ light-hearted and warm antics are enough to impress even the strongest of critics.

Recently, the 2-time MVP posted a video on his Instagram that is a testament to his weird humor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to Instagram filter calling him out

Antetokounmpo’s recent Instagram post features the 2021 NBA Champion in a car playing around with a ‘You are a 10 but…” meme selfie filter.

The filter then suggests to Giannis that he spends money he doesn’t have. Now Giannis is not the richest player in the league but he definitely is one of the most well-paid active players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

In 2022-23, the 2020 defensive player of the year will earn over $42 million just from his NBA salary. That doesn’t take into account his endorsements and investments.

So, even if he is no Bill Gates, there is hardly any reason for Giannis to worry about spending money he doesn’t have.

Antetokounmpo is known for such antics. He once ate an entire bucket of fried chicken while getting interviewed. The humor certainly stands in contrast to his own court ruthlessness.

But it is the contrast that most of his fans absolutely adore.

