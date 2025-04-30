Days After Claiming Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Leave Milwaukee, Rachel Nichols Reflects Upon His 10 Years With Bucks

In today’s NBA, franchise loyalty has become increasingly rare. Stars frequently move in search of better opportunities and championship-caliber rosters. In this new era, only a select few like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo stand out as players still representing the teams that drafted them.

But even that loyalty can be tested over time, especially when postseason heartbreak becomes a pattern. The Bucks, after their defeat at the hands of the Pacers last night, have now suffered three first-round exits in a row. With last night’s 118-119 loss against the Pacers, their campaign has come to an end.

This has led to some speculations about his future in Milwaukee. Giannis has been rumored to be interested in being traded in the past as well. However, time and again, he has shown that he’s fully committed to the Bucks. But considering their recent loss and Damian Lillard being sidelined for a long time, what will he do next?

As per Rachel Nichols, Giannis will go down the Kevin Garnett route. During an appearance on All the Smoke, she predicted that Giannis would eventually leave Milwaukee. She said, “I think he may end up being like KG (Kevin Garnett). I think he will be there for a really long time and realizes at some point that this is what’s best.”

When KG first started with Minnesota in 1995, he remained loyal to the franchise for over a decade. However, after countless heartbreaks, he had to make a better decision for himself and move to Boston. A year later, he became an NBA Champion and cemented his legacy in the NBA history books.

After tonight’s loss, Nichols took to X to share her thoughts again. She wrote, “The people of Milwaukee have been great to Giannis and Giannis has been great to them. That ending was…hard, and a lot is likely to happen from here. But it’s a worth a moment to appreciate that this has been a decade-plus of goodness with some supreme moments of joy.”

So, was this the end of Giannis representing Milwaukee? It’s too soon to say definitively. However, the Bucks have some glaring issues that need to be worked on. The Bucks are aging, limited in cap space, and lacking in young assets. If the team fails to rebound next season, it’s not far-fetched to imagine Giannis reassessing his future.

Moving ahead, Giannis will have a tough decision to make. Whether he’ll stay in Milwaukee, embrace the challenge, and figure a way out, or he’ll make his peace with the circumstances and look outside for better opportunities. The final call is his to make. But if Giannis leaves, it’ll only make things worse for the franchise.