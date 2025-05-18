mobile app bar

Amid Trade Rumors, NBA Insider Details Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “Great Ambition” While Revealing Crucial Update About Bucks Star’s Future

Prateek Singh
Published

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum.

Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already accomplished more than most NBA players could dream of. At just 30 years old, he’s a 2x MVP, a DPOY, an NBA champion, and a Finals MVP. But for someone as driven and ambitious as Giannis, that’s not enough. He wants more. More titles, playoff runs, and more greatness. And to get there, he needs the right help around him.

The Bucks tried to give him that in the form of Damian Lillard, trading for the All-Star guard to pair with Giannis and form a championship-caliber duo. But that dream suffered a massive blow in the first round this year, when Lillard went down with a torn Achilles against the Indiana Pacers.

With Dame’s future now in serious doubt, Giannis is once again faced with uncertainty in Milwaukee. After three straight first-round exits and no deep playoff run since their 2021 title, frustration has been building. Trade rumors have been swirling for more than a year now, with fans and insiders questioning how long Giannis will stick around if the Bucks can’t build a winner around him.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Giannis has what he calls “great ambition.” The Greek Freak wants to win more championships while he is in his physical prime. And that ambition is going to be the centerpiece of a major meeting next week.

Haynes said, “I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo early as this morning and sources relayed to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled for mid-next week.”


Haynes claimed that the meeting will be about the direction that the team is heading into next season. So, there’s a possibility that Giannis might stay in Milwaukee if he gets what he’s looking for. Meanwhile, other franchises are keeping a close eye on the situation. The Houston Rockets are reportedly the frontrunners if Giannis were to request a trade, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors also rumored to be in the mix.

It’s still unclear what Giannis will decide, but one thing is certain: he’s not content with just one ring. And if the Bucks can’t help him chase more, he may have to look elsewhere. Haynes believes that the upcoming meeting is going to be “very, very crucial” for the franchise and Giannis’ future.

