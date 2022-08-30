7’0 Shaquille O’Neal compared his size 23 feet to his ‘manhood’ on national TV

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold anything back as he claimed, national television, that his ‘member’ was approximately the same size as his feet.

Shaquille O’Neal was born to be a talking head on national television. The man who drafted him first overall in 1992, Pat Williams, talked about how he even had a name for show business; “that wonderful name, Shaquille O’Neal.” Shaq rhymed with everything and so placing him on posters for endorsements was a walk in the park.

Of course, along with the marketability came his personality. Shaq has proven himself to be the definition of a ‘gentle giant’, having some of the funniest exchanges imaginable on ‘Inside the NBA’. He’s also shown to have a big heart, buying expensive items for mothers and their children while at Walmart or Target.

All in all, O’Neal is a carefree man who’s amassed a $400 million net worth all while being himself. Like his fellow TNT analyst, he doesn’t seem to have all too much of a filter on what he says on national television. So, when he was asked about the size of his p*nis, he gave the audience what they wanted.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal admitted he would’ve loved to form a Super Team with Michael Jordan in Chicago

Shaquille O’Neal on the size of his p*nis.

Yes, this is quite the outlandish conversation but at the same time, Shaquille O’Neal and his s*xual escapades have been the subject of a litany of jokes and gags over the decades. With a man of his frame actually existing, certain complications could occur in the bedroom.

While on an interview, he was asked, plain and simple, what the size of his ‘manhood’ was. Seems as though Adam Sandler gotten get the scoop on that but fear not because O’Neal, in a humorous way, insinuated that he boasts the equivalent of a size 23 shoe before laughing it off to Andy Cohen and the audience.

US size 23 is about 15 inches and let’s just say that this is probably not what it is. Or maybe it is, who knows. I certainly do not want to delve deeper into this topic but all in all, good for Shaq.

Also read: 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal’s kind gesture for a 5-year-old who was mauled by a dog