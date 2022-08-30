7-foot Shaquille O’Neal’s kind gesture for a 5-year-old who was mauled by a dog

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s heartwarming act of kindness for a 5-year-old mercilessly attacked by a dog.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s habit of helping those in need is no secret. The gentle giant is one of the most loved athletes in America, courtesy of his larger-than-life personality. There are umpteen examples showcasing the four-time champion’s empathetic and philanthropic side.

The Big Diesel’s stories of generosity often make the headlines, whether it’s him tipping $4,000 or buying children their favorite products in a mall. The three-time Finals MVP’s heart is as big as his seven-foot physicality.

The fifteen-time All-Star also founded the Shaquille O’Neal foundation to create pathways for underserved youth to help them bring about a change in their community. The Diesel has a lot of initiatives under his nickname Shaq.

One of Shaq’s acts of kindness that created national headlines was his helping a young victim of a brutal dog attack.

Shaquille O’Neal meets with a young dog attack victim.

In a horrific incident that occurred in 2017, five-year-old Syrai Sanders and six-year-old Logan Braatz were brutally attacked by a dog while walking to a school bus stop.

Unfortunately, Braatz couldn’t survive the attack, dying as a result. Luckily, Sanders was able to return home within a week. On learning about this, Shaq immediately connected with the family, buying them furniture. The Lakers legend would even visit Syrai and relatives.

Only on Fox5. Former NBA great Shaquille O’neal buys furniture for a 5-yr-old mauled by dog. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/62mZXxqZhP — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) March 16, 2017

The former seven-foot athlete continues to inspire thousands with his generosity, setting the examples for the current crop of players on how to pay back society and the communities.

