7’0″ Tall Shaquille O’Neal Revealed he Used to get Bullied by a GIRL! 

Shaquille O’Neal was no stranger to bullying but unlike what you’re thinking, it was him who got bullied! Yes, the big fella was bullied!

The Lakers legend might have been the most dominant big man on the court but outside it the story is different. While his ferocity was a source of fear for his opponents, a young Shaq was used to a different kind of dominance. One where he was at the receiving end.

For someone who is 7’0″ tall and who during his childhood was larger than everyone else, you would think there is no way Shaq would get bullied. Right? Wrong!

Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he was indeed bullied. A lot. And the source of the bullying wasn’t another big kid but rather a girl!

Shaquille O’Neal revealed he was bullied, by a girl no less!

I guess we are all scared of something or the other. Despite standing taller than all his classmates, Shaq was scared of this girl he named “Monica”.

In a show with Patrick Bet David, he revealed “I had this girl, Monica. She used to beat me up all the time!“. He starts acting like her and how she used to ask him for cupcakes and a timid Shaq would immediately surrender his sweet treats.

That one took us by surprise! To see a big guy like Shaq, who was already a huge 6’6″ by age 13, be bullied by a girl is simply baffling.

Not much one can do when someone intimidating comes along and disregards all your notions about size. The Lakers legend learned this quite early. What do you think of this story? And who could this Monica have been?

