David Robinson, who served in the Navy, was subjected to racism from an old lady

David Robinson is one of the most notable figures in NBA history. However, The Admiral is still subject to racism!

The San Antonio Spurs have been the home to some of the greatest players in NBA history. The likes of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and George Gervin come to mind.

In fact, one of the most admired players the NBA has ever seen has had the pleasure of calling San Antonio home. The Admiral, David Robinson lived and breathed Spurs for 14 seasons all while having spent time with the US Navy.

The 7’1″ center is one of the best in his position of all time. His super foot work, speed and height helped him win two NBA Championships, all while averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game!

Name a 7 FOOTER that could RUN, JUMP, SHOOT AND play DEFENSE like The Admiral? HBD NBA legend David Robinson pic.twitter.com/4g1zrkFe2z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 6, 2022

Despite having a noteworthy career, Robinson still finds himself in unfavorable situations . In fact, he was subjected to racism in 2020, after a lady thought he was going to rob her

An old lady thought David Robinson was going to rob her when they bumped into each other

In 2020, the world was sent into an uproar with the death of George Floyd. The fight against racism and it’s need was made more apparent.

Around the same time that year, NBA Hall of Famer, David Robinson was also the subject of a racist assumption.

The Admiral recalled in an interview with CNN how an old ‘white’ lady bumped into him and assumed he was going to rob her. Robinson would go onto speak about how these sorts of assumptions have been going on for years.

“Part of the challenge is to help people understand that this is not just happening now. It’s bubbling to the surface more, but black people are aware of this all the time,”

NBA Legend David Robinson on racism: ‘Some people assume the worst about me’ https://t.co/qXC0jj3Jy9 — Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) June 6, 2020

It truly is sad to see just how long it is taking for stereotypes and racist beliefs to be snuffed out. Hopefully, celebrities and figures like Robinson continue to spread awareness.

