7’1 Shaquille O’Neal pegs Rugby as the 2nd hardest sport in a fit of love for Australia

Shaquille O’Neal claims that Rugby is the 2nd toughest sport in the entire world while in Australia, having it behind one sport.

Shaquille O’Neal played the game of basketball in a way that seemed almost too easy at times. His sheer size and strength resulted in opponents bouncing off of him like paper rolled up into balls and hurled at him. The Lakers legend was a cheat code in its very essence and gave dominated the NBA for 14 straight years.

With him having been as incredible as he was in the NBA, it’s safe to say that him ever admitting a sport is tough means something. This is exactly what happened when he visited Australia and gave them props for a sport that has become popularized because of their continent.

Shaq actually has a ton of love and support from the Australian natives due to his recent backing of the indigenous vote. Him vying for one of their most favorite sports as well has certainly put him atop some of the most beloved foreign athletes down under.

Shaquille O’Neal on what is the second hardest sport in the world.

Rugby is one of the most brutal sports in the world. Barely any protection, unlike the NFL, and it’s essentially 30 men going balls to the wall against one another. The goal is to get a football (American football) shaped ball in the opponent’s goal. Simple enough concept.

Of course, the damage that Rugby players take every single time they step out on the field in incalculable. This is why, when Shaquille O’Neal visited Australia, he claimed right off the bat that it was the second most difficult sport in the entire world. He gave the number one nod to the UFC is more than fair.

Safe to say that Rugby players can take solace in the fact that one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports acknowledges and respects just how tough their sport is. Not to mention the fact that he even gave Australian ball players shoutouts.

Aussie ball players have been quite successful in the league such as Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, and Joe Ingles.

