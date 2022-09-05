“Prankster” Shaquille O’Neal does his friend dirty around Kangaroos 

Shaquille O’Neal has always been the funny guy, so in his recent tour to Australia, he decided to turn into a prankster! An absolute menace.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, the Big Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal has been christened many names over the course of his illustrious career. And yet we have never given him a name that suits him the most, a prankster.

We all know how goofy and fun this guy can be. From his antics on the court to his antics in the newsroom, this side of Shaq is what makes him so endearing and lovable.

So during his visit to Australia, he, of course, goes ahead and brings out his unique and fun element to the fore. Audiences are enthralled by his actions. And for the rest of us on social media, we get fun clips like this one.

The NBA on TNT host sure let his friend know he is the prankster of the group.

Also read: “I don’t know how to play chess, Kobe Bryant”: Shaquille O’Neal remembers Black Mamba’s hilarious chess metaphor

Shaquille O’Neal pranks his friend while he was feeding a Kangaroo, talk about a dangerous jump scare!

The hilarity of someone putting a finger up your a** while you’re feeding a Kangaroo, oh man! Only someone like Shaq could come up with a bright idea to scare someone while they’re feeding a Kanga.

The Kangaroo was also caught unaware, just like Shaq’s friend. And it could have been dangerous! But as far as we know, all of them left the premises unscathed.

I’m gonna miss u Australia pic.twitter.com/EQp7eF3VYm — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 28, 2022

Next time you think you want to pull a prank, think like Shaquille O’Neal, a 4-time NBA champion, and a multi-millionaire. He may be 50 years old on the outside but on the inside, we think he might just be 5 years old.

Also read: 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal had seriously dangerous plans for horseman Charles Barkley