Basketball

$72,000 watch Michael Jordan wore in ‘the Last Dance’ shows how MJ flexes his $2.1 billion net worth

$72,000 watch Michael Jordan wore in ‘the Last Dance’ shows how MJ flexes his $2.1 billion net worth
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
43 y/o Wilt Chamberlain demolished 6'9 Magic Johnson with 4 UCLA freshman 10 years after retirement
Next Article
Harare Sports Club T20 records: Harare Sports Club records and highest T20I innings total full list
NBA Latest Post
$72,000 watch Michael Jordan wore in ‘the Last Dance’ shows how MJ flexes his $2.1 billion net worth
$72,000 watch Michael Jordan wore in ‘the Last Dance’ shows how MJ flexes his $2.1 billion net worth

Michael Jordan is one of the richest men in the world. This is further amplified…