$72,000 watch Michael Jordan wore in ‘the Last Dance’ shows how MJ flexes his $2.1 billion net worth

Michael Jordan is one of the richest men in the world. This is further amplified by his watch collection, which includes a $72,000 timepiece!

With a net worth of over $1.8 billion, Michael Jordan is by far the wealthiest athlete on planet earth. His vast amounts of wealth can be credited to his time as a professional player and his great business acumen.

The six-time NBA Champion has grown his portfolio thanks to numerous smart investments, business ventures, and of course mega endorsements.

Some of his biggest endorsements include Mcdonald’s, Chevrolet, Gatorade, and Nike. All of which have greatly helped him amass the money he has today.

Michael Jordan makes more money from endorsements alone ($130M/year) than any current athlete makes from salary+endorsements, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/paJG88404c — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) October 14, 2020

Also Read: Michael Jordan earned a $33.1 million payday to put up a lot of Finals career-low stats in the 1998 NBA Finals

The $130 million he has earned from endorsements hasn’t gone to waste either. Especially considering the stellar watches he has been buying with it.

Michael Jordan has a brilliant $72,000 automatic skeleton face watch which he wore in the Last Dance

Being as rich as he is, there is no surprise that Michael Jordan has bought some pretty neat things with all that money.

From his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets to his $800 million mansions. MJ has it all and given his net worth, there is probably nothing he can’t afford.

One of the more interesting things he has spent his money on is his amazing watch collection. A collection that includes a $72,000 automatic skeleton watch with a band made out of actual Formula 1 tires. A beautiful Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Pirelli!

If there is one thing we can take from this, it is that His Airness has some great taste. Especially when it comes to what he puts on his wrist.

Also Read: 7’0, 300lb Shaquille O’Neal used hot water on Michael Jordan’s shoes to fit his size 23 feet