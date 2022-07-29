7’0, 300lb Shaquille O’Neal used hot water on Michael Jordan’s shoes to fit his size 23 feet

Shaquille O’Neal is considered one of the most humble superstars in the NBA world.

The 7-footer was one of the best players of his generation and was a dominant force in the league. Shaq was renowned for his size and being extremely nimble for his size.

Shaquille O’Neal was a league MVP and won consecutive Finals MVP Titles as he three-peated with the Lakers. Big Shaq’s performances were unbelievable as he became one of the premium players in the league at his peak.

Shaq was abnormally huge for his age even as a kid. Considering his circumstances growing up too, one can imagine access to equipment and clothing for his size was limited.

The big man went on to take strong initiatives to provide low-cost sneakers for people of all sizes. Shaq has been a man of the people and such initiatives have increased his popularity over the years.

However, his struggles were extreme as narrated by Shaq himself.

What did Shaq do to try getting shoes in his size?

Shaquille O’Neal was towering over everyone else even while he was growing up. Finding shoes that fit became a problem early for the budding basketball prodigy.

And like every young basketball player, Shaq dreamt of playing in Jordans too. Shaq did odd jobs like cutting grass and walking dogs to get himself Air Jordans.

However, the dream was tastier than the reality. Shaq could not get them to fit. When stretching and pulling didn’t work Shaq even resorted to putting the leather shoe in hot water hoping it would expand.

Shaq did not give up on the Jordan craze instantaneously. The Big Diesel gave it a whirl for an entire season and says his feet are terrible even today as a result.

Struggles really do make a man. Shaquille O’Neal went on to become one of the most iconic players in the modern NBA and an icon of the community.

Shaq launched his own line of affordable fit for all shoes rather than sticking it out with lucrative sponsorships to ensure no one has to go relive his struggles.

