7ft 4″ Zach Edey Reminds Kevin Garnett of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Memphis Grizzlies’ ninth pick in the 2024 draft, Zach Edey, has quickly left quite an impression on Kevin Garnett during these preseason games. On KG Certified, the NBA legend sat down with Paul Pierce to discuss the biggest surprises of the preseason so far. Garnett brought up Edey’s performances as the highlight of the segment.

The Big Ticket declared that the former Purdue big man has been his favorite so far in the preseason. However, Garnett didn’t just stop there. He claimed that the 7’4 center’s hook shots and post plays remind him of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna call him for the whole year, but…Zach Edey looked like a goddamn Zach Alcindor [Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous name] out there motherf***er. That motherf***er looked like Yao out there…Man, he had Myles Turner looking like, you and Prince in the backyard, jump hooking…”

“I like Memphis, man. I need to see it all out there,” KG added.

That’s a huge compliment for a 22-year-old trying to find his footing in the league. Now, is it just the hook shot that he attempted which reminded KG of KAJ or is there more to it?

In the last preseason game against the Pacers, Edey came off the bench and outperformed everyone. He had 23 points, nine rebounds, and an assist in 19 minutes of playing time.

The 7’4 center is also getting applause for redefining the iconic hook shot that Abdul-Jabbar was known for. Witnessing his recent performances has jogged up KG’s memories of the Lakers legend.

While Garnett was amazed by the 22-year-old’s athleticism, his co-host, Pierce, was thinking about the future of the Grizzlies franchise. The Celtics legend said that Edey and Ja Morant in a pick-and-roll would be a lethal combination for the league to handle. These two have been working out together over the summer as well.

Ja Morant and Zach Edey can become a hit duo

For the last three years, Steven Adams used to be the big man on Morant’s team. Adams was effective, but he also missed a lot of games due to injuries. As a result, he was traded to Houston in February this year.

But Edey’s inclusion now provides Morant a crucial piece to be competitive in the West. He was basically a lone warrior for Purdue in their NCAA Final game against Uconn. So he knows well how to fit in a underdog team.

From everything we have seen so far, he has the potential to be one of the key players in the franchise soon. More importantly, Edey and Morant have been seen practicing together. Morant taking the youngster under his wings shows that he believes in his talent.

In fact, the Grizzlies star has vouched for his new teammate to win Rookie of the Year.