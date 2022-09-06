$75 million Larry Bird confessed to LeBron James stealing his favorite player tag from Kobe Bryant

In an old clip of 2012, Celtics legend Larry Bird confessed to LeBron James taking his favorite player tag from Kobe Bryant.

One of the greatest forwards to ever step foot on the hardwood, Larry Bird, played his entire career for the Boston Celtics. One of the first few bigs in the league to develop a jumper, Larry Legend was known for his versatility and was the face behind popularizing the 3-point line.

Bird’s rivalry with Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers accounts for one of the greatest eras in American sports. The two Hall of Famers played a crucial role in putting the NBA brand on the global map before Michael Jordan took it to another level.

Unfortunately, a recurring back injury forced Bird into early retirement. However, the $75 million worth Larry Legend continued to stay associated with the league in one form or the other. Thus the former Pacers coach witnessed the shifting of powers between superstars like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

In an old clip of 2012, Bird addressed how King James had become his favorite player post the Black Mamba.

“LeBron James is by far the best player in this league”: Larry Bird on the former Cavaliers player overtaking Kobe Bryant.

There is no doubt that when it comes to athletes defying the laws of genetics, LBJ sits right at the top. Standing at 6ft 9′, the kid from Akron is a physical specimen and a flawless combination of strength, speed, and agility. Notwithstanding his high basketball IQ, which proves why he’s superhuman.

One of his biggest fans was Larry Legend, who made a sensational confession in the below clip of 2012.

“LeBron James is by far the best player in this league” -Larry Bird back in 2012 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/nACr6E8Er6 — Masked In LA 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) September 4, 2022

“As far as planning basketball, you got to enjoy this guy (LeBron), if you’re a basketball fan, you got to sit back and wow how he’d do that. I always say I wish I had his speed. Some of the stuff that kid does out there, he by far, you know Kobe was my favorite since I got out, but LeBron James is by far the best player in the league. I don’t think there’s anyone next to him.”

Bird’s statements came when James played for the Miami Heat and won his first championship. On the other hand, Kobe had collected 5-titles, with his prime in the last stages. There was a shifting of powers taking place within the NBA circles, with LBJ putting up a never before seen show.

The King reigned supreme, having everyone in awe with his performances.

