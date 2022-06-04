“LeBron James because he’s great like Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, all the Warriors”: When Larry Bird revealed which modern NBA players he enjoyed watching

Larry Bird stated how he enjoyed watching LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and “all the Golden State guys” while mentioning Klay Thompson’s historic 60-point game.

Larry Bird was a menace on the hardwood during his playing days. Apart from being an efficient all-round superstar, the Boston Celtics legend was famous for his incredible trash-talking skill. The 3-time MVP, without a doubt, was a must-watch TV whenever he set foot on the court.

Being an entertainer himself, Larry had once revealed the players he was the most entertained by in the modern NBA. Back in 2019, the Hall-Of-Famer disclosed:

“A lot of them. Obviously, LeBron [James]. I can’t compare him to anybody because he’s so great, just like Michael [Jordan] was. They’re very special, and I don’t know how in hell he stays healthy. But that’s probably one of the great qualities of his game, being able to stay healthy playing that many minutes.

Kevin Durant is special. Kawhi Leonard‘s run last year in the playoffs, unbelievable. All the Golden State guys, the way they play the game, the way they respect the game. I am still amazed that Klay Thompson could score 60 points on 11 dribbles [against Indiana].

There’s just so many of them, you hate to just pick one.”

Also Read: When ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich explained why despite being slow, the Cs legend was the best

“I love the game now, I like where it’s at. I like where it’s going”: Larry Bird

Bird is one of the all-time greats who believes that the game is in good hands right now, and loves where it is going. Further talking about the modern league, Bird said:

“I love the game now, I like where it’s at. I like where it’s going. A lot of people say, ‘Well, they don’t have to guard, you can’t touch anybody.’ Well, yeah, that makes a difference because you can show everybody your skills.

Like I said earlier, the small guards I was concerned about. Now, I’m concerned about the center. I can remember when we talked about widening the lane because you wanted to pound it inside. The lane wasn’t big enough for all of these guys.

Well, it’s more than plenty big enough, we found out. The rims are high enough. It’s just how this game keeps progressing as it goes on. It’ll change like it always does. But as far as me playing in it now compared to then, I like it because it’s more open. It’s freer. I could get more possessions. You can pass the ball easier.”

Also Read: When the Worm recalled how he tried extra hard to defend the Celtics legend amidst trash talks

It’s beautiful to see a legend from the 1980s appreciate the greatness of today’s game.