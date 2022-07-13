“I got Kobe Bryant and LeBron James tied at the last spot”: Metta World Peace snubs out Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird from his top 5 all-time list

Metta World Peace revealed his top 5 all-time list consisting of Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Discussing GOAT debates, top 5 lists, Mt. Rushmore, and many more controversial takes like these are a favorite pastime for any NBA fan. Like these enthusiasts from around the world, players too have their own lists that are discussed behind closed walls or within the team’s locker room.

However, with the emergence of several podcasts, over the years, athletes have been voicing their opinions and enlightening the fans with their personal lists.

Generally having playing played with/against some of the league’s greatest, it seems insightful to hear them talk about such topics.

While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

This same seems to be the case for Metta World Peace as he went on to reveal the players on the top five of his all-time list.

Metta World Peace snubs Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson from his top 5 all-time list

Recently, the former NBA champ made an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. At one point during the hour-long episode, the 1-time All-Star went on to disclose his list of the top 5 players of all time. Giving credits to the big men first, Metta said:

“My five [are] Bill Russell because you can’t beat him,” World Peace explained. “He beat Wilt Chamberlain. I got Wilt Chamberlain number two, I just don’t know who could do what he could do. I got Wilt Chamberlain at number two, and they say he’s an older era, but it’s the same era that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was, and they played against each other. You know what I’m saying? So, Wilt Chamberlain. No one can stop Wilt.”

Further, the 2004 DPOY spoke in length about Shaq’s greatness but ended up omitting the 7-footer. Adding MJ, Kobe, and Bron to his list, the 42-year-old said:

“And then I got, and this is my opinion, then I got MJ,” World Peace continued. “Sometimes, I put Shaq number one. Shaq is like, Shaq don’t get enough credit for being one, he never get talked about as being one of the best players ever. Like, you know, I think he can make a case that nobody could stop me, you know what I’m saying? But he’s not in my top five. I got Kobe. I’m actually, there’s someone that I’m missing that’s not in my top five because Kobe and LeBron is always like tied at five.”

