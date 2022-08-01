Basketball

7’5″ Yao Ming blocked 7′ Shaquille O’Neal thrice and scored 3 buckets during their first encounter

7'5" Yao Ming blocked 7' Shaquille O'Neal thrice and scored 3 buckets during their first encounter
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Harare pitch report 3rd T20I: Harare Sports Club pitch report Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match
Next Article
Hundred fixtures 2022: The Hundred 2022 schedule and fixtures list
NBA Latest Post
7'5" Yao Ming blocked 7' Shaquille O'Neal thrice and scored 3 buckets during their first encounter
7’5″ Yao Ming blocked 7′ Shaquille O’Neal thrice and scored 3 buckets during their first encounter

NBA scouts are drooling over the prospect of 7’3″ Victor Wembanyama but the prototype was…