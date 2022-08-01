7’5″ Yao Ming blocked 7′ Shaquille O’Neal thrice and scored 3 buckets during their first encounter

NBA scouts are drooling over the prospect of 7’3″ Victor Wembanyama but the prototype was Yao Ming, just ask Shaquille O’Neal!

It looks as though the NBA has somewhat of a goldfish memory. By the NBA, we mean everyone around the fraternity, including all the media, which includes us. Oh, how easily have we forgotten the best player to ever come out of China, Yao Ming!

Yes, it is true that he hasn’t left our memories entirely, but we are far more excited about a potential no.1 draft pick being 7’3″ than a 7’5″ legend.

While Victor Wembanyama might represent the next tour de force set to play in the NBA, it is time we look back at the monster that went by the name of Yao Ming.

“Dad, how good was Yao Ming?” Better than Victor Wembanyama. They didn’t call him the Great Wall for no reason. He could do it all. pic.twitter.com/h0l7EK4B6a — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) July 30, 2022

A 7’5″ center, who was so good that he stunned Shaquille O’Neal. If you think Wembanyama is good, wait till you see the highlights of Ming, dominating the NBA.

Stereotypically nicknamed “The Great Wall”, Ming was nothing short of a juggernaut on the court. When he first encountered Shaquille O’Neal, well let’s say the Big Artistotle was too stunned to speak or play for that matter.

Shaquille O’Neal faces Yao Ming and gets his shots blocked, thrice!

How many players can say they blocked Shaquille O’Neal’s shot? A handful maybe? How can say they blocked his shot thrice, in the first quarter? Just one.

A young Yao Ming was nothing short of extraordinary. He was agile, dextrous, and had an arsenal of moves that were never seen at his size.

Looking back at 17th January 2003, it is the Rockets vs the Lakers in Houston and Yao is ready to make his debut. He is facing off against his idol and the most dominant player in the NBA currently, Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq vs Yao in their first matchup, with Walton on the call and Hakeem & Moses sitting courtside. 5 of the best centers ever all in one spot. https://t.co/Kjy2gb1O7x — Reez (@ReezHill) July 25, 2022

During the first quarter, Yao blocked Shaq and scored on the other end twice! He also scored the first 6 points for the rockets, displaying an array of moves, from a jumper to a skyhook to a p&r.

Shaq was baffled and confused, and he looked angry. The tenacity that Yao Ming displayed was something that shook the NBA.

Yao finished the game with 10 points and 6 blocks! As for Shaq? He did what he does best, dominate, he had 31 points with 13 rebounds.

No player who is 7’5″ or around that size has displayed the same level of athleticism or talent. However, 18-year-old 7’3″ Victor Wembanyama is showing flashes.

We hope that Victor can do the same things Yao did but in the same breath, we cannot forget a legend like Yao. The way he stunned Shaq is iconic and we don’t think a lot of players will ever live up to that.

