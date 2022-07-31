Shaquille O’Neal taxed an 11-year old girl on a mere $20 bet to teach her a major life lesson

Shaquille O’Neal has made a lot of money in his life, and so when he gets the chance, he doesn’t hesitate to educate people about financial literacy, even when losing a bet.

The Lakers legend appeared on an interview with YouTube icon Jazlyn Guerra after his performance at the Governers Ball in June of this year.

The 11-year old impersonated Shaq which the big man found amusing and rated the performance an 8/10. He also paid her $20 for a bet he had lost before. The terms of the bet aren’t clear, but Shaq took the moment as a teaching opportunity.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also a great businessman and has the money to make those large purchases. He’s well versed in financial literacy, and he tries to preach the same lessons to his kids.

Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million. He’s built that net worth through strategic and valuable investments. He makes a great deal of money every year from his businesses, and it’s admirable to see.

Shaq brings home more money in retirement than he did playing in the NBA. He owns 17 Auntie Anne’s

150 Car washes

40 – 24 hr. fitness centers

9 Papa Johns

155 Five Guys

1 Shopping center

1 Movie theater ✅There are always more opportunities if you know where to look for them pic.twitter.com/c5cklli2cs — Lee | Cheers To Wealth (@Lroy_leo2468) July 22, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal took a bet and turned it into teaching a major life lesson

After the $20 bet was done, Shaq felt like he needed to make sure Jazlyn Guerra took something away from the whole ordeal and learned a thing or two about how the real world works.

“Don’t take nothing else from strangers, you understand me?” he first ensured she knew. Then, after the bet was paid off, Shaq asked for some money back.

“Now that you’re an adult, I’m gonna teach you something,” he explained. “This is for all little kids. The money that I gave you I forgot to tax you, I forgot to tax you! It’s called income tax, so I’m just going to take a little income tax and you can keep the rest.”

Taxing an 11-year old on $20 to show her about income tax seems a little extreme, but that’s how Shaq rolls. He didn’t do it out of spite or as a chance to make some side cash, he has enough of that as it stands, but instead, he wanted to teach Jazyln a lesson or two. It’s this wholesome nature that makes us love Shaq all the more.

He also made sure Jazzy knew to respect her parents. “I‘m rich and famous because I listened to my parents,” he preached. “Whatever your parents tell you, you should make sure you do it.”

