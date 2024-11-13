“8 Seasons in 1 Season”: Shaquille O’Neal Uses Phil Jackson’s Analogy to Predict Successful Season for Warriors

May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Are the Golden State Warriors on a golden run? Well, that seems to be question on everyone’s mind after their closely-fought victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the clash of the Western Conference giants. The debate raged on Inside The NBA too when Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley argued whether the Dubs could continue this form over the course of 82 games. Shaq was at his analogical best while predicting they would. The other two were not quite sure.

With a 9-2 record, the Warriors have come out as a surprise package, outplaying the pre-season predictions by many analysts.

Smith started the debate, questioning whether the young players on the Golden State roster can continue playing this way, maintaining the intensity and level. He also wondered whether their scoring is sustainable at all.

Barkley jumped in first with his take. He does not believe the Warriors have what it takes to keep up this production. Barkley also questioned the long-term health of the players as well as shooting. The Phoenix Suns legend added:

“I don’t think they can, because I just think they’re too small. Everybody is fresh and feeling good right now, except the Sixers, they just resting. Uh, but everybody else is feeling good. Nobody’s got bumps and bruises. And I think their shooting will go down. Uh, but they’re playing well right now. I just don’t think it’s sustainable.”

O’Neal, however, disagreed with his co-panelist. He used a Phil Jackson analogy to convey that Stephen Curry and the Warriors have in in them. Shaq said:

“I have to disagree with my brother’s down there, I think they can sustain it. I remember when i first met Phil Jackson, he said, ‘You play 8 seasons in 1 season’. So he broke it down in games of 10. In their first season, they’re 9 and 1. I think they can go 6 and 4 in 7 more brackets. Which will give them some kind of home court advantage. And we all know going into the playoffs, it’s all about matchups. If you get the right matchup, they will be successful and they can sustain it.”

The Warriors winning over Shaq’s faith is a sure sign that they are doing many things right on court. With their top play, the Dubs have managed to win over fans as well. Their bench has clearly delivered so far.

The Warriors have been dominating the bench

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has opted for a deep rotation to start the season. He has utilized 11 to 12 men each game. That has not just alleviated the pressure on individual players, but also opened up options. And, they have dominated bench matchups, which provides a distinct advantage over opponents.

Their bench unit is scoring almost 60 points a game according to Ernie Johnson. In their matchup against the Mavericks, the Warriors’ bench had 42 points compared to the Dallas reserve’s 22. Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield were both crucial contributors for the Dubs.

The Golden State Warriors might have a tough time keeping the winning momentum going. Especially if they limit the minutes to what they are now. Not a single player is averaging 30 minutes per game, or more. As the season progresses, Curry, Draymond Green and Hield will need to play more. That will change the rotation, while their depth will also be put to test further.

However, the fact remains that the team has gotten off to a good start, giving fans something positive to look forward to, and the rivals something to worry about.