80 million people watched Michael Jordan learning the “moonwalk” from Michael Jackson

It was the clash of the Michaels as Bulls legend Michael Jordan and pop star Michael Jackson worked together. Jackson taught MJ the moonwalk.

Michael Jordan was at the prime of his powers during the 1990s naturally every big brand wanted him to star in adverts. Everyone. Literally.

So much so that even pop star Michael Jackson wanted MJ to star in a music video. Yes, the two Michaels would collide and the world would get a music video along with an iconic photograph.

The MJ-MJ collaboration was special. It was the first of its kind. The first time two titans decided to work together. The spring of 1992 was when MJ was preparing for his second championship, a back-to-back was firmly in sight.

Michael Jackson had seen a meteoric rise during the same time and he managed to champion the Bulls guard for a music video. To help Jordan, Jackson had to teach him a few moves.

Michael Jackson trying to teach Michael Jordan how to dance! pic.twitter.com/jfZq7WkYNG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 29, 2022

80 million views on “Jam”! Michael Jackson’s music video shows us the groovy side of Michael Jordan

Before Space Jam, there was just “Jam”. And in the video, you could see Michael Jordan dance. It is almost ridiculous to think that he could pull off moves but with the guidance of one Michael Jackson, he certainly did.

The music video has racked up 80 million views since its debut on YouTube and safe to say, the fans love it. It is the only time MJ was ever available for a music video.

And as per the official Twitter account of Michael Jackson, Jordan wanted to learn about the pop star so much that he was willing to overcome a potential embarrassment through his dancing.

Michael Jordan wanted to get to know Michael Jackson so much he overcame his initial reservations about being embarrassed by his dancing and agreed to appear in the “Jam” short film. The rest, as they say, is history. #MJFacts #KingofPophttps://t.co/rUMqYqjtUG pic.twitter.com/k3H8yGSacJ — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) August 7, 2020

30 years ago today, michael jackson released his iconic hit “jam“ featuring michael jordan in the music video! 🏀

pic.twitter.com/Fasmu7Iy1g — vi | fan account (@enscino) July 13, 2022

It has been more than 30 years since it came out and safe to say, it will live on in our memories.

