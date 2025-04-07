“Thought Somebody Was Playing a Joke”: How Magic Johnson Hung Up on Michael Jackson Twice Before Starring in His 1992 Music Video

Caller ID was a great invention of the 20th century. Before it was in place, you had no way of knowing if the person on the other end was really who you thought it was. This happened to Magic Johnson when King of Pop Michael Jackson reached out to get him in a music video.

Magic joined the Jennifer Hudson Show back in 2024 to share some of his wild stories. While everyone knows the former MVP was popular, it’s crazy to hear how entrenched Johnson was in the clubbing and music scenes of not just LA but what feels like the entire continental United States.

Back in 1992, as he detailed, Johnson picked up a call from a mysterious number. A squeaky voice on the other side claimed to be Michael Jackson, at which point Johnson promptly hung up. “I thought I was being pranked,” he said. Who could blame him? That’s not a name you just take lightly.

Magic thought someone was playing a joke on him and decided to do a bit of background research. As a huge Jackson Five/Michael Jackson fan, Johnson already knew Jackie Jackson, Michael’s brother, quite well. After a call with Jackie, Magic fervently apologized to Michael and promptly agreed to appear in his music video.

Johnson played an Egyptian pharoah in the music video for the song “Remember the Time.” This would not be the only time the two would collaborate on a project, as Magic wanted to spend as much time as possible with his pop music hero.

Shared meals of Magic and Michael

In his Jennifer Hudson Show appearance, Jordan told a few other stories as well. He shared one about a pajama party with the Artist Formerly Known as Prince and another about a dinner he once shared with Jackson.

As the story goes, Johnson went over to Jackson’s house for dinner and, upon being asked what he would prefer to eat, requested a humble and healthy choice of grilled chicken with vegetables. When the dishes were brought out, however, MJ shocked Magic with a bucket of KFC instead.

Ever the people person, Johnson left his spot of honor at the opposite end of the full-length dinner table and joined Jackson. The two then happily “tore through [the bucket].”

Few experiences are more enjoyable than a meal among friends. And sharing that with maybe the greatest artist ever? It’s hard to imagine anything better.