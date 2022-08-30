‘Michael Jordan doesn’t play Game 7’ but LeBron James is the GOAT of Game 7s

Michael Jordan might be a step ahead of LeBron James in almost everything the Lakers star has tried in the last 19 years barring Game 7s.

It is known that Jordan was not a big fan of Game 7s. The least arguable GOAT of the game is pretty much open about the fact that he always wanted to get it done before everything is at stake.

In 15 years as an NBA player, the 14x All-Star never missed the Playoffs except for his two-year stint with the Wizards at the end of his career. But the 6x Champ played just three Game 7s in 179 career Playoff games.

And after losing in his first-ever Game 7 appearance which came against the 1990 NBA champs Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals, Mike did not lose the next two times he would appear in those highest intensity matches.

Yes, from 1991 to 1998 he would lead the Bulls to six championships but play just two Game 7s in that period. In his three Game 7s, MJ’s averages were 33.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. That is some extraordinary level of confidence and dominance. But when you come across LeBron James’ record along those same lines, you’ll know why he is the King.

Not Michael Jordan but LeBron James is the GOAT of Game 7s

It seems like an eternity and yet too short of a time since we are witnessing LeBron do his thing on the hardwood. It is going to be his 20th year in the league, and still, he has set a bar for himself because of which everyone still expects the 37-year-old to lead his team to championships.

That is what a man who has led his teams to 10 NBA Finals in his 19-year career does to the fans. Apart from setting numerous records in his 15 postseasons, having played 266 games with an average of 28.7p/9r/7.2a/1.7s/0.9b, James has played in eight Game 7s and his numbers in those games are truly outrageous.

StatMuse recently revealed the 18x All-Star’s scoring averages in different games of a Playoffs series and the way in which it increases as the stakes get higher tells you everything about the greatness of the Lakers superstar.

LeBron PPG by playoff game: Game 1 — 26.2

Game 2 — 28.6

Game 3 — 28.4

Game 4 — 29.1

Game 5 — 30.4

Game 6 — 29.3

James has a 6-2 record in those G7s with an unrealistic average of 34.9p/9.9r/5.6a/1.8s/0.9b. Out of those 8 games, two came in the 2014 and 2016 Finals, both of which resulted in James’ team winning. The latter one against the Golden State Warriors is considered to be the greatest Finals in NBA history.

His last Game 7 loss came in 2008 against the eventual Champions, Boston Celtics. He is 6-0 since. That must be one reason why everyone is creating superteams in the league – to stop the man who is quite literally unstoppable in the Playoffs.