9 Years After Favoring Fab Five Teammate in 2K14 Playlist, LeBron James Goes For Yoga Workout with Sian Cotton

LeBron James‘ rise to fame began during his days in high school. Back in the day, when he was balling for St. Vincent-St. Mary, The King was a part of the Fab Five. The group coached by Dru Joyce II consisted of King James himself, Dru Joyce III, Romeo Travis, Willie McGee, and Sian Cotton. LeBron who curated the NBA 2K14 playlist, managed to get Sian Cotton’s song in the game, showcasing their bond. Now, that bond is stronger as revealed on James’ Instagram story, where the two can be seen doing a yoga workout.

Of the five members of the Fab Five, there can be no denying that LeBron has had the most success. His superstardom has reached global levels, with many considering him to be one of the greats. Nevertheless, the four-time NBA Champion has never been one to forget his roots. Such is the case with his Fab Five teammates. Despite his incredible success, things are still peachy between Bron, Sian, and the rest of the boys.

LeBron James shares story of yoga workout with Fab Five teammate Sian Cotton

It has been 20 years since LeBron James was drafted into the NBA. Before that moment, The King was the talk of the town. Balling with The Fighting Irish, Bron led the team to new heights. Since then, he has gone on to accomplish so much more.

But, regardless of the time that has passed, King James has not forgotten where he comes from. If his Instagram story is anything to go by, he still has a strong connection to his past. As can be seen in the story, Bron was recently spotted taking a yoga class alongside his long-time friend Sian Cotton.

It was a pleasant surprise for the instructor, who paid tribute to both men. She revealed how grateful she was to have them in her class and praised them as two of Akron’s best.

The King and Sian certainly have a great relationship. However, this isn’t the first time he’s shown Cotton some love. After all, he helped get the rapper’s song in NBA 2k14, a huge achievement. One that shows the strength of their bond, even though it has been two decades since they linked up on the basketball court.

The Fab Five have gone on to achieve great things since they last played together in 2003

The Fab Five was one of the most entertaining groups to watch in high school basketball. But now, 20 years later and they have gone their separate ways. Nevertheless, they remain close, and despite not playing with each other anymore, they have all gone on to find great success.

As well know LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever. As for the others, Sian Cotton is a successful musician. Dru Joyce III is now the associate head coach for the Duquesne Dukes. Willie McGee currently works with the LeBron James Foundation. And, finally, Romeo Travis returned to St. Vincent-St. Mary where he now works as an assistant coach.

This group truly was special and while they may not all be on the court anymore, their exploits during their time together will never be forgotten.