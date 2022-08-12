Billionaire LeBron James was already humbling older teammates as a young 16 year old

LeBron James has always been a leader – Even when he was a junior in school, he was putting his senior in place.

LeBron James has never been camera shy – it was written in the stars that he would be amongst them. So when the filming crew came calling to get footage for “More than a game”, Bron was ready. In one such scene, we see a young LeBron and his teammates getting their ears talked off because they were not playing as a team should.

Coach Dru Joyce II could be heard saying “If you don’t start talking to one another, you will not play for me“. A simple line to make sure the 5 players on the court know their roles at all times. Cut to the next scene, and the coach can be seen laying into one of his players – and he dared to answer back. Bron stepped in immediately and put him in place, even though he was 2 years younger than No.15.

The billionaire has been called that guy who destroys every team he plays for, but they rarely get to see this side of him. He’s always been that guy who keeps certain things private – despite having a camera up his face all the time. Bits like this dont come out often, and when they do, they show him in a different light.

Also Read: Billionaire LeBron James spilt the beans about his superhuman longevity, diametrically opposite to Michael Jordan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossed Sports (@crossedsports)

LeBron James will look to channel some of his younger self’s spirit this season – He needs to do this to a certain Point Guard in his team

LeBron James has his work cut out this season – 20 years in and people still depend on him to perform miracles. While miracles are not that difficult for him, he needs the supporting cast to pull the rabbit out of the hat. Russell Westbrook, though brought in because Anthony Davis and Bron gave their blessing, has been nothing but a chicken feather that will not lie down.

The Lakers blew up their roster to provide the dynamic duo with the third star, but that plan backfired spectacularly. Not only did they fumble a championship run, but they also did not even make it to the pity party Play-in tournament. With the three of them netting a salary of more than 130 million dollars this year, it’s safe to say unless someone takes a pay cut, the squad isn’t getting better.

How this season shall fare, only time will tell. Until then, a soon-to-be 38-year-old LeBron James is training in his “hyperbolic time chamber”. Will we get a Super Saiyan on his 20th-season debut? Wait and watch, the King is coming for his crown.

Also Read: 18-year-old LeBron James caused a 5-hour roadblock with 15K fans gathering to watch his summer league debut