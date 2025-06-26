Kevin Durant Shares “Simple” Words of Wisdom for 2025 NBA Draft Class

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. | Credits- Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The 2024–25 season is officially over, and we’re now fully into the offseason. Just days after OKC won the championship, the trades of Desmond Bane, Jrue Holiday, and Kevin Durant have already shaken up the NBA landscape. On top of that, today’s Draft was an absolute banger. Durant, now 36, has been keeping a close eye on the rising stars and recently shared some advice as they begin their pro careers on basketball’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

Number one overall pick Cooper Flagg headlined this year’s class, alongside number two pick Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, and South Sudan’s Khaman Maluach. All four will enter the NBA as young adults, hoping to grow into polished professionals, learning what it takes to stay and shine in the league.

Like most, they’ll need guidance as they navigate the pro ranks. And who better to offer it than Durant, a bona fide NBA icon who’s been in the league since 2007? He shared some powerful words during a recent Boardroom Talks Live session.

KD didn’t overcomplicate his message: “Keep your head down and focus on perfecting your craft. [It’s] that simple.” He knows firsthand what it takes to last. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant entered the league alongside the likes of Al Horford, Mike Conley, and Joakim Noah. Durant believes that staying locked in is what will take the 2025 class a long way.

KD and Malik Nabers share some words of wisdom for the next class of pros at Boardroom Talks Live with @heykayadams and @FanDuel president Christian Genetski. pic.twitter.com/8ZOW61y9mO — Boardroom (@boardroom) June 25, 2025

‘Perfecting your craft’ is more than just a slogan for Durant — it’s a blueprint. He’s played 17 seasons in the NBA, while today’s rookies were still in diapers when he made his debut. Now, they’re entering a league that’s faster, richer, and more scrutinized than ever. That level of scrutiny was echoed recently by NFL rookie Malik Nabers, the No. 6 pick in the 2024 Draft, who shared a similar sentiment. “Your life is really under a microscope. Everything you say and do can be used by your organization,” he said.

Rather than talk, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hit the gym with Harper and Ace Bailey, who has been drafted by the Utah Jazz at #5. Giannis showed them how to work on their craft. He focused on balance, base, and finding spots on the floor. These are the habits that helped him rise from the No. 15 pick in 2013 to an NBA champion and MVP.

Giannis made it clear that he will not be babysitting them when they get to the league. “You going to the league, huh? Every time I see you in the league, imma bust your a***,” he said, joking with Bailey and Harper.

That’s the truth for every rookie: there are no passes. Durant didn’t get one. Neither did Giannis. Flagg won’t either. Durant’s advice may be “simple,” but it’s no small task. Focus. Work. Improve. Then do it again tomorrow. That should be the plan.