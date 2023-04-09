“9:15 Local is Too Late”: 60-Year-Old Charles Barkley Once Gave a Furious Rant Over Late Tip-Off Between Bucks-Clippers 

Charles Barkley is the type of guy who cares about everyone. The loving uncle, the ever so nice old guy that you will meet. He cares about you so much that he will rant about the timings of the very games he is covering because it is late!

Yes, Charles is the type of guy to care about putting your children to bed on time and he also cares about the fact that no sane parent will actually take their kid to a basketball game at 9:15 pm.

The crux of this story is when Barkley went off on a tangent during a regular game day coverage of the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers. He doesn’t even wait for Ernie Johnson to finish introducing the game. Charles juts in with the fact that the game is tipping off at 9:15 local time. And it is too late!

“9:15 Local is Too Late”: Charles Barkley goes off the heater on TNT to rant about late tip-offs and why the fans matter

If Charles Barkley is getting mad, you better start listening. Either it will be extremely entertaining or it is quite strikingly right. And this time it was the latter.

As you can expect, the rest of the crew droningly talk about the late tip-off but Barkley is the first one to fire off on all cylinders. “9:15 Local is Too Late”, he says.

And he goes on to talk about why the fans matter and why the league shouldn’t standardize timings for the sake of viewership. All the crew agrees when he talks about why timings are important.

You can watch the whole clip here:

Chuck is a man of the people and that’s why we love him.

Barkley might have gone on a tangent and the network might even have fined him. But in the end, he is only thinking about us folks at home.

There is no better champion for us than the Suns’ legend. Even in this segment, he quite literally stuck out his neck to talk about the importance of rightly scheduled games.

While his cast members ultimately tried to distract the viewers with jokes and incessant stabs at Barkley, the latter turned it around by pointing out the fact that all of them wouldn’t like the tip-off for their kids.

There is a reason why people love him, us included.