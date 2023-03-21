After ‘Stealing’ Kobe Bryant’s $1.5 Million Memorabilia, Pam Bryant Bought Herself a $450,000 House

The legend of Kobe Bryant lives on amongst every fan who watched the Black Mamba dominate opponents. The way he approached the game, his focus, and his will, made him a role model for every kid and adult. His mentality is carried on among fans and athletes alike. But, contrary to how fans perceive him, at the end of the day, Bryant was still human and prone to errs made by our kind.

His life wasn’t all roses. Embedded between his legendary conquests were drops of troubles. Some were of Bryant’s own making, while others were inflicted by people around him. One such drop of trouble was gifted to Bryant by his own mother. Pam Bryant, as per Kobe, stole his memorabilia and put it up for auction.

Kobe Bryant accused Pam Bryant of stealing his memorabilia

In 2013, Bryant and his mother Pam had a very public dispute. The two argued about some very valuable Kobe Bryant memorabilia that was up for auction. Bryant claimed Pam had taken all of it without his permission, while Pam said her son had agreed to hand it over to her. The dispute eventually led to Bryant filing a lawsuit against Pam. Pam reportedly took $1.5 million worth of memorabilia from Kobe and Vanessa’s house.

Bryant: “I never told my mother that she could have my personal property, let alone consign it for public auction.”

Bryant even took to Twitter and directed his anger at his mother. He asked his fans where to draw the line when people kept taking from him.

When u give Give GIVE and they take Take TAKE at wat point do u draw a line in the sand? #hurtbeyondmeasure #gavemenowarning #love? — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 4, 2013

To be fair, it must have been shocking for Bryant to find his precious things being auctioned off. Even more so when he found out his mother had already taken $450k for his memorable jerseys, shoes, and the likes. In fact, Pam even bought herself a house from the money she had received by selling Bryant’s things.

Kobe’s relationship with his parents suffered after his marriage to Vanessa Bryant

When Bryant was young, his parents had a strong hold over him. But when Bryant and Vanessa started dating, the first seeds of turmoil were sown in the Bryant family. Joe and Pam had trouble digesting the fact that their son was going to marry a Latina. Naturally, Vanessa wasn’t too fond of this hostility.

When Bryant and Vanessa finally married, Joe and Pam quickly lost all control over their son. Things soured beyond measure. Perhaps their disapproval of Vanessa was the first domino that led to the dispute between pam and Kobe Bryant.