“Everyone Is Entitled to Their Opinion”: Zion Williamson Responds to Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s Criticism After IST Loss to Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves for their lone home game before going on a three-game road trip. With the Wolves playing without Anthony Edwards, it was a great opportunity for Willie Green’s boys to grab a huge win. Led by the 36-point outing that Zion Williamson produced, NOLA was successful as they clinched a 121-107 victory.

Advertisement

Zion Williamson recorded his best performance of the 2023-2024 campaign. Apart from dropping a season-high of 36 points, the 6ft 6” star recorded 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal & block. Putting up an extremely efficient display, the forward was 13-17 from the field and finished the night with a game-high box plus-minus of +26.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1734419645317198114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Just a couple of nights ago, Zion was criticized by Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal for his performance on the court. Following the Pelicans’ In-Season Tournament Semifinals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the two TNT analysts blamed Williamson’s weight for his subpar performance.

Barkley pointed out the stats of Williamson (averaging six rebounds and two double-doubles) this season and said,

“A big guy that talented should never get less than 10 rebounds. He should be averaging 11-12 rebounds a game. But he doesn’t run the floor at all.”

Shaq also had something similar to say, criticizing his inability to create easy points for himself, “He doesn’t demand the ball .. He doesn’t have that ‘look’. Like, ‘I’m the greatest ever’.”

Following tonight’s win, Zion responded to these comments. The 23-year-old appreciated the two for being concerned. However, if there was any ill-intention behind those nasty comments, Williamson wouldn’t be a fan of their opinions.

Advertisement

“Because they come from a place where they just want to see me do better, thank you. But if it comes from anywhere else, everybody entitled to their own opinion. Can’t control that.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1734434588414386260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hosts of First Take also berated Zion Williamson

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal weren’t the only personalities from the basketball community who had some harsh words directed towards Zion Williamson. Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe were among the group of people who were harsh on the Pelicans star for his physical condition.

“I’m not exaggerating, I’m quoting people. You got chefs in New Orleans who love him. They’re looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him… The word out on Zion Williamson is that he’ll eat the table,” Smith exclaimed.

Sharpe stated, “His stomach is going one way and his behind is going the other way. As a professional athlete, that’s not a good sign.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BallTalkSource/status/1734339982201090066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zion Williamson looked pretty emotional as he addressed all the hate that he’s been receiving from the media. Following the win against Karl-Anthony Towns and co., the All-Star said:

“I can’t control what no grown man do… Lock in on myself, my teammates, coaches, everybody with the Pelicans, and the city.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelsFilmRoom/status/1734431455067963743?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Keeping aside the comments that attack his physical condition, Zion needs to be much better. Even though he’s been averaging a solid 22.9 points and 5.6 rebounds, improving his numbers will allow the Pels to move up several spots in the standings.