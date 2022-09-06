96-rated Kevin Durant hilariously complains to NBA 2K23 developers for not being a 99

Being one of the best players in the league, NBA 2K23 has awarded Kevin Durant with an overall rating of 96.

Over the past few decades, gaming has become a huge part of the sporting culture. For basketball, NBA superstars too, enjoy their free time by spending hours and hours playing the “NBA 2K” game. In recent history, NBA 2K has become so popular that NBA has its own official NBA 2K league. In fact, during the lockdown, several stars from around the league like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, and Trae Young among several others, had participated in an NBA 2K Players Tournament.

Recently, NBA 2K disclosed the overall ratings of several players in the league for the new NBA 2K23 game. While superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, unsurprisingly, top the charts with an overall rating of 96+. Other stars like Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum are all rated in the 90-95 range.

Giannis is the #️⃣1 rated player in #NBA2K23 at a 97 OVR 🦌#2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yxANVGIzS3 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Now, it is very common for a player to not agree with the rating he has been awarded. Of course, each individual believes that they deserve a higher rating. This seems to be the case with Durant as well.

“Ronnie, I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99”: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been graciously given an overall rating of 96, the second-highest among all active NBA players.

Usually, a player with a 96 rating wouldn’t really complain. However, KD took it to his Twitter, expressing his opinions on the same. Addressing Ronnie Singh, The Durantula asked for an explanation as to why he wasn’t rated 99. Calling his rating “laughable”, the 2014 MVP wrote:

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable

To be fair, Durant is perfectly rated, if not higher than he should be. This past season, the Nets forward averaged 29.9/7.4/4.3 as he got selected to the All-NBA Second Team.

For your perspective, Tatum, Booker, and Doncic, were all selected to the All-NBA First Team, yet have a lower rating than Kevin.

Come on, Kevin! If you want that prestigious 99 rating, you’ve got to really put on one sensational performance.

