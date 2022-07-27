Basketball

A 37-year-old Steve Kerr, with 4 three-pointers, spearheaded a comeback by Tim Duncan and Co. against the Mavericks in a close-out 2003 WCF game

A 37-year-old Steve Kerr with 4 three-pointers spearheaded a come back by Tim Duncan and Co. against the Mavericks in a close out 2003 WCF game
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"I've played with Kevin Durant and obviously he's a great player": Jayson Tatum opens up on teammate Jaylen Brown's potential trade to Brooklyn
Next Article
"Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid": Why trading 6"6' guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?
NBA Latest Post
"Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid": Why trading 6"6' guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?
“Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid”: Why trading 6″6′ guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?

The Boston Celtics have sowed a star player in Jayson Tatum, who has been nothing…