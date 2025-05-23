“He’s Not Dennis Rodman”: Steve Kerr’s Honest Take On Jimmy Butler’s Defense

The Golden State Warriors’ 2024-2025 campaign came to an unfortunate end after being eliminated by the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Despite playing hard i the series, they were unable to get past Stephen Curry’s injury that forced him out in game 1.

It’s wild because the Dubs were not considered a contender by any means at the start of the season. But thanks to the acquisition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the historic franchise looked as ready to compete for a ring as any other team. Head coach Steve Kerr certainly thinks so. He recalled the decision to bring on Jimmy Buckets during a recent interview on the Tom Tolbert Show.

Kerr began by admitting that the first half of the Warriors’ season wasn’t really working. “I think it’s well documented we were trying to get Kevin Durant. That didn’t happen,” he said. The nine-time NBA Champion said team GM Mike Dunleavy called him about adding Butler.

“Mike calls me and he goes, ‘Hey, I think we’re just gonna trade for Jimmy Butler. I’m gonna vouch for him. I played with him for three years in Chicago. Guy’s a gamer.” That’s probably the tamest way to describe Mr. Butler, but at the end of the day, it worked. It also didn’t really seem to matter to Kerr, who also admitted that he “didn’t know his game too well,” since the Warriors and the Heat rarely faced off.

But what an immediate impact he had. Thanks to Butler, the Warriors became a defensive powerhouse in the West. Even Kerr would agree that the 35-year-old superstar was a game controller. That said, he does think he’s far from an all-time defender, one he used to ball with in Chicago.

“Jimmy’s a good defender, but he’s not Dennis Rodman out there,” claimed Kerr. “But to me, it was like, we became a great defense because Jimmy was controlling the game on the offensive end. He never turns it over. Got to the line, which means we were constantly setting up our defense in the half-court.”

While that is some pretty good praise for Butler, it’s far from the praise Kerr gave about The Worm’s defensive prowess. In January of this year, he revealed to the Basketball Network what the secret to Rodman’s defense really was.

“There was a niche for him during that time where he would just guard every single guy on the floor,” Kerr said of Rodman. “His speed… he was a racehorse out there. I mean, it was incredible how fast he was end line to end line. And laterally, as well, with his quickness and his strength.”

Rodman was a two-time DPOY winner in his Hall of Fame career. The way he would not only physically wear down his offensive opponents, but also get in their heads, was unmatched.

That is not to take anything away from Jimmy. He too knows how to change the game and clutch up on both sides of the court. But Kerr’s assessment is accurate. Butler is VERY good and a lot of things, more than Rodman. But the Worm was GREAT at specific things, and those things led to dubs.