Basketball

A 6ft 10″, Bill Russell was an athletically gifted beast of nature who could jump over an NBA player to dunk the basketball from the free throw line

A 6ft 10", Bill Russell was an athletically gifted beast of nature who could jump over an NBA player to dunk the basketball from the free throw line
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
An MVP Stephen Curry made DPOY Kawhi Leonard touch earth without even having the basketball in his hands
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
A 6ft 10", Bill Russell was an athletically gifted beast of nature who could jump over an NBA player to dunk the basketball from the free throw line
A 6ft 10″, Bill Russell was an athletically gifted beast of nature who could jump over an NBA player to dunk the basketball from the free throw line

Bill Russell had some moments on the basketball court which were proof of him being…