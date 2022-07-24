Basketball

An MVP Stephen Curry made DPOY Kawhi Leonard touch earth without even having basketball in his hands

An MVP Stephen Curry made DPOY Kawhi Leonard touch earth without even having basketball in his hands
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
6 ft Allen Iverson's 'practice rant' had a bigger backstory to it with his best friend's murder
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
An MVP Stephen Curry made DPOY Kawhi Leonard touch earth without even having basketball in his hands
An MVP Stephen Curry made DPOY Kawhi Leonard touch earth without even having basketball in his hands

There aren’t many players on planet earth who can make a fool out of Kawhi…