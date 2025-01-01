“A Better 2nd Chair Guy”: Matt Barnes Speaks on Kings’ Firing Mike Brown

On December 28, the Kings shocked the NBA by firing head coach Mike Brown following a 13-18 start to the season. Only two seasons ago, Brown won Coach of the Year while leading Sacramento to its first playoff appearance since 2006. However, the NBA teams have a short memory, and only the ongoing season and results matter, but it was still surprising when Brown was laid off. Since his firing, the media world has been abuzz with speculations of what was and what will be.

With no offers in his hand, Brown’s coaching future also remains uncertain. According to former player Matt Barnes, he should actually never become a head coach again. He believes Mike Brown would instead make a great lead assistant instead.

Barnes joined the Bleav In Kings Podcast to discuss the current situation in Sacramento. He used his understanding of the circumstances and his previous experiences with Brown to provide an educated opinion on the coach. He said,

“I think Mike is a better second chair guy meaning lead assistant. I think Mike flourishes when he’s in that second spot where the pressure of running the team isn’t on him. He can focus on what he’s been known as a kind of defensive juggernaut. I think that’s when Mike is at his best.”

The 14-year NBA veteran spent two seasons under Brown during his tenure with the Lakers. Therefore, Barnes witnessed firsthand Brown’s strengths and weaknesses as a head coach.

Regardless of Barnes’ opinion on Brown as a coach, he shares his utter distaste towards the Kings for their handling of the matters. The former Kings forward called out Sacramento for allowing Brown to run a full practice and not even firing him in person.

“The way it happened from what’s being reported is kind of weak,” Barnes said. “To allow this man to run a practice and then head to the plane and be [fired] is garbage.”

There is no confirmation of what Brown will do next, but another stint as an assistant coach may be the best move for the time being.

Brown’s most successful years

Mike Brown’s most successful seasons as a coach came as an associate coach. His first isn’t in that position came with the Spurs under legendary coach Gregg Popovich between 2000-2003. He served as a member of the coaching staff during San Antonio’s 2003 title run.

However, Brown is notorious for his magnificent work as the lead assistant coach of the Warriors during their dynasty. He joined the team in 2016 and helped contribute to three championships during that time. His responsibilities consisted of establishing a dominant defense, which the Warriors possessed over those years.

Brown’s impact on the Warriors was night and day once he left for the Kings. In the 2021-22 season when the Warriors won the championship, they were the second-best defensive team in the league. However, once Brown left the following season, they dropped to 14th in defense.

There will certainly be teams calling Brown for his services as he impacts winning. There aren’t any open head coaching opportunities, but many contending teams would love to have him on their coaching staff.