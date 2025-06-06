After the Passing of 102-Year-Old Virginia Halas McCaskey, Here Are the Oldest NFL Team Owners in 2025

Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey speaks during a ceremony at half time of a game between the Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, in February 2025, the NFL lost a titan. Virginia Halas McCaskey, longtime principal owner of the Chicago Bears and daughter of league co-founder George Halas, passed away at the age of 102. She was not only the oldest owner in the NFL, but also the oldest across all major U.S. professional sports.

McCaskey inherited the Bears in 1983 upon her father’s death and remained at the top of the team’s hierarchy for more than four decades, overseeing a Super Bowl win in 1986 and another appearance 21 years later.

Her family announced the news, stating, “While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life… She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.”

With her passing, the title of oldest NFL team owner now changes hands. So here’s a look at the five oldest current NFL owners in 2025:

1. Mike Brown (Cincinnati Bengals) – 89 Years Old

The son of legendary coach and executive Paul Brown, Mike has owned the Bengals since his father’s death in 1991. Despite years of criticism for his management style, Mike Brown has seen a Bengals resurgence in recent seasons, led by Joe Burrow. Brown remains an influential—if quiet—figure in league circles.

2. Janice McNair (Houston Texans) – 88 Years Old

The widow of franchise founder Bob McNair, Janice, assumed principal ownership duties after his death in 2018. Though she formally passed day-to-day control to her son, Cal McNair, in 2024, she remains the Texans’ official primary owner.

3. Stephen Ross (Miami Dolphins) – 85 Years Old

A real estate mogul, Ross bought the Dolphins in 2008 and has invested heavily in turning the franchise into a modern powerhouse, both on and off the field.

Known for his business acumen and commitment to major redevelopment projects, Ross remains deeply involved in franchise operations at age 85, despite his extensive investment portfolio.

4. Robert Kraft (New England Patriots) – 84 Years Old

Since buying the Patriots in 1994, perhaps no NFL owner has enjoyed the success Kraft has. Not only did he transform the team into a modern dynasty by betting big on a relatively inexperienced Bill Belichick, but he also captured six Super Bowl titles under his ownership.

Though Belichick is now gone and the franchise is rebuilding under former player–turned–head coach Mike Vrabel, Kraft remains a constant figure in New England’s football identity, still active in league matters at 84.

5. Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys) – 82 Years Old

Jones is easily the most recognizable and polarizing owner in football, and rightly so.

While most today label him for his ‘attention hogging’ antics, it’s important to credit him for buying the Cowboys franchise in 1989 for $140 million and building it into the most valuable sports franchise in the world, now worth an estimated $9 billion. At 82, Jones is still the face of the Cowboys and remains the team’s general manager.

So as of 2025, the league’s ownership group continues to age, with fewer young successors at the helm. In fact, the youngest NFL owner currently is the Chiefs’ Clark Hunt, at 60 years old. So yes, it does seem like owning an NFL team requires both money and age on your side.