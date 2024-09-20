“A Championship Team”: Ja Morant Makes His Mentality Clear Heading Into Grizzlies Training Camp

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on while wearing his arm in a sling during a time stoppage in the first quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ja Morant had a horrendous campaign last season. He started the year with a 25-game suspension after he was seen flashing a gun on an Instagram livestream for the second time in a matter of months. His return lasted only nine games as he suffered a labral tear in practice, which required a season-ending surgery. He’s looking to put his recent woes behind him and aiming to lead Memphis to the promised land.

Advertisement

During an interview with ABC24 Memphis, the star claimed he is in a significantly better mental space ahead of the new season. Morant was also asked about transitioning into the new season and his excitement about joining his team in the training camp. He said he was looking forward to it before outlining his goal for the upcoming campaign. He said,

“I had a suspension early on. So, I just said, you know, be locked in way more mentally and then focusing on what we have to do to be ready for June. It’s a long season but that’s what we plan for and that’s what our mindset needs to be. [From] day one, we need to practice and play and be ready like we are a championship team.”

Morant added that the entire team has been eager to get together and prepare for the 2024-25 season. The two-time All-Star said that the players’ health is going to be a priority and keeping in mind that it’s going to be a long season, they’re all prepared to put the work in.

Morant stock has taken a massive hit over the past two seasons. However, that could work in his favor.

An underrated Ja Morant might be a problem for the league

For the first time in his life, Morant will step onto the court as an underrated player. He was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was touted to be among the most exciting guard in the league. When asked by a reporter if he feels that people have forgotten what he brings to the table, he said that it’s all part of the game and he is unbothered about being the underdog.

Before his gun-toting incidents, the guard was touted to be a future MVP and perhaps the face of the league. However, all the goodwill he had earned has all but dissipated. He’ll have to rebuild his reputation with his performance on the court.

Morant certainly has the skill to silence his detractors. It remains to be seen if he can steer clear of controversies and stay focused on the task at hand.