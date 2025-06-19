“Great Place to Call Home”: Responding to Stephen A. Smith, Desmond Bane Defends Living in Memphis Amid “False” Claims

The back-and-forth between Stephen A. Smith and Ja Morant over Memphis sparked serious conversation about the city’s image in NBA circles. It started when Smith claimed on First Take that some NBA stars, like Jimmy Butler, had told him they didn’t feel safe in Memphis. He even went as far as saying that the city needs to “clean some of that stuff up” if they want to attract top-tier talent.

Morant, however, clapped back immediately, saying the city was home and questioning why the famed analyst was talking about Memphis in the middle of the NBA Finals. Of course, Smith didn’t back down. He said he could reveal more if pushed, citing conversations with players and even local authorities.

Now, another voice has entered the conversation, Desmond Bane. The ex-Grizzlies sharpshooter, who recently joined the Orlando Magic, defended the Bluff City with pride.

During an appearance on The Old Man and the Three, Bane was asked to comment on the conversation surrounding Memphis. Responding to Smith’s remarks, he said it’s simply “false” to suggest that players don’t want to play there. Having spent five years in the city, Bane knows exactly what it has to offer.

Bane said, “I think once, when you get to Memphis, you learn Memphis, and you know Memphis, there’s a lot of love in that city.” The 26-year-old acknowledged that there are some rough areas, but said that’s not unique to Memphis. Every city in the country has its share of tough neighborhoods. Unfortunately, Memphis is one of the few cities that gets a bad reputation because of it.

“Memphis is a beautiful place. They’ve got a great organization. Anybody that goes there will be happy with what they’ve got going on,” Bane added. Even though he’s now moved on to Orlando, his connection with the fans hasn’t faded, and he still loves the city.

He also pointed out that former Grizzlies stars like Mike Miller and Zach Randolph chose to settle down in Memphis after retirement. To him, that speaks volumes — it’s a “great place to call home.” Bane believes the city is tightly knit, and the sense of community makes the overall experience even better.

While Smith has yet to respond to Bane’s comments, it’s clear Memphis has its defenders. For players like Bane and Morant, the city isn’t just where they played — it’s home. You just have to go to Memphis to understand it.