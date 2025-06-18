Stephen A Smith Calls Out Ja Morant In Front Of Millions For Complaining About First Take’s Memphis Coverage Over The NBA Finals

In the wake of the Desmond Bane trade, Stephen A. Smith has been assessing the potential fallout coming in Memphis. Recently, he told fans that it may be time for the Grizzlies to trade Ja Morant. This led to the star guard tweeting at the sports analyst, and the two going back and forth online over the legitimacy of Stephen A.’s sources.

Ja has had a fairly tumultuous past few seasons in Memphis. Along with being suspended for brandishing a gun on an Instagram live video in 2023, he began making gestures that he labelled as “celebrations” last season. These celebrations all either included Ja pretending to shoot a gun or tossing a fake grenade into the crowd. They regularly earned him a fine.

Now, with Bane gone, one domino has fallen in Memphis. And Stephen A. believes that it could be a sign of more to come. The popular sports personality suggested that Ja hasn’t lived up to his contract so far due to injury and underperformance. Smith thinks that the Grizzlies should get out ahead of it and trade him while they can get a big return.

In response, the former #2 pick chose to call the ESPN analyst out on X. “Talkin bout the grizz more than the finals wit these ahh sources,” Ja posted.

Not only did the Memphis point guard take shots at Stephen A., but he indirectly fired at First Take as well. He pointed out how the show is talking about a topic that shouldn’t be given airtime over the NBA Finals. This is something many fans have complained about in the ESPN show in recent years. They think that the show doesn’t cover the right topics.

But surprisingly, Stephen A. clapped back at Ja and stood up for the show and what he said.

“So this is what we’re doing now @JaMorant? I recall talking about the Finals. But the @memgrizz made news because of Bane getting traded. AND, your possible extension coming up. Would you prefer I go into detail about WTH has been going on in Memphis? Why players have stated they’re not interested in going? Or even MORE details? Or would you like me to leave well enough alone, and let the great peeps of Memphis address it on their own? Your call! I’m all ears!” Stephen A. wrote in response.

They were scathing remarks coming from the sports talk show host to the NBA veteran. He’s probably heard about the show’s criticisms recently and has gotten tired of it. After all, it’s been a hot topic of discussion over the past couple of days.

Why? Because ahead of a crucial Game 5 in the NBA Finals, this is what the show was talking about.

“What’s one word you would use to describe Giannis’ career if he doesn’t win another title?” Molly Qerim asked on First Take. “Underachiever. Underachiever. I’m going to tell you why,” Stephen A. responded.

What Smith would go on to say is beside the point. The point is that fans get annoyed when a popular channel like ESPN favors certain topics that feel unrelated to a sporting event that’s currently going on. Amid the most popular event in the NBA season, the worldwide leader in sports is regularly discussing LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Additionally, it’s not that the show doesn’t talk about the Finals. Like Stephen A. said, they did discuss the topic at one point. But it’s the lack of depth and nuance that annoys a large contingent of fans. Smith and others will often give lazy takes that feel stolen from Twitter, and then move on to the next topic. It doesn’t feel like how the Finals used to be covered.

In the past, when it was the NBA Finals, that’s all that mattered in the sports world and to ESPN. But now, it feels like they’ve remodeled their business plan to fit what fans on social media want to hear.

It’s not like it’s wrong or a bad business model. It’s actually earned analysts like Stephen A. quite a hefty paycheck. But it’s a shame to certain fans that the nuance and in-depth coverage of the past that originally drew them into the NBA Finals seemingly isn’t there anymore. Furthermore, it’s disappointing to know that the coverage is going to usher in a new era of fans who don’t know how good the Finals analysis could be.