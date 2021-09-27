Basketball

“A Formula One car is definitely not meant for 6-foot-10 basketball players”: When Serge Ibaka didn’t manage to fit in F1 star Fernando Alonso’s McLaren car

“A Formula One car is definitely not meant for 6-foot-10 basketball players”: When Serge Ibaka didn’t manage to fit in F1 star Fernando Alonso’s McLaren car
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"That exacerbated the problem"– Christian Horner reveals technical directive didn't spoil Sergio Perez's pitstop
Next Article
SRH vs RR Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Sunrisers vs Royals IPL 2021 match?
Latest Posts