“A Formula One car is definitely not meant for 6-foot-10 basketball players”: When Serge Ibaka didn’t manage to fit in F1 star Fernando Alonso’s McLaren car

During the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix, then-Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka tried to squeeze himself into an F1 car and failed.

NBA players are among the biggest athletes in the world. While it may seem normal in the league, a 6-foot-10 big is considered to be a giant to most of the world. Standing so tall, there are some particular tasks an NBA player manages to find difficult.

Now, Los Angeles Clippers forward Serge Ibaka, standing at 6-foot-10, is among the biggest players in today’s league. Being a 2-time block champ, 3-time All-Defensive player and an NBA champion, it is safe to say that Ibaka’s huge frame has helped him lead a successful career as a pro basketball player.

Also Read: Jamal Murray exchanges pleasantries with Celtics star ahead of 25th birthday

Ibaka learnt this the hard way when he tried squeezing his way into a tiny F1 car and obviously failed miserably. On average, Formula One drivers are 5 and a half feet tall. Their cars are constructed in such a way that only the drivers find it comfortable to get in, drive the car for hours, and get back out of the car.

Serge Ibaka failed to fit in Fernando Alonso’s tiny F1 car

Back in 2018, during the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, then-McLaren driver Fernando Alonso gave Ibaka a tour of the team’s garage. At one point of the tour, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward, tried to squeeze himself into a 5-foot-6, 148-pound Alonso’s tiny F1 car. And as you may have rightly guessed, Serge failed to sit in the cockpit of the car.

Here, have a look at how the then-Toronto Raptor big man struggled to enter and exit the car.

At 6’10”, Serge Ibaka doesn’t quite fit in the McLaren. Looks more like Mario Kart racing than F1 racing.#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/75fVMPkr48 — SouthernSportsNation (@SoSportsNation) June 10, 2018

Unfortunately for Alonso, he had to retire his car after 46 laps of the 70-lap race due to an exhaust failure. Well, maybe letting a huge NBA player squeeze in his car managed to bring him bad luck?

Also Read: James Harden declares Brooklyn Nets’ readiness to mount 2021-22 NBA title challenge vs LeBron James’ Lakers among others

However, for Ibaka, while being 6-foot-10 has numerous benefits on the basketball court, sadly, it is that big, if not bigger disadvantage in doing day-to-day tasks.