“Even scarier hours this year!”: James Harden declares Brooklyn Nets’ readiness to mount 2021-22 NBA title challenge vs LeBron James’ Lakers among others

During his Media Day interview, James Harden warns the league that the Brooklyn Nets are an even dangerous team than last season.

Entering the 2020-2021 season, the Brooklyn Nets, behind their superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were one of the title-favourites. And during the course of the campaign, after acquiring superstars like James Harden and Blake Griffin, the Nets immediately became one of the deadliest teams we’ve ever witnessed.

With the Harden, Durant, Irving-trio a majority of analysts and basketball enthusiasts labelled them “the team to beat” for the 2021 Larry O’Brien. Despite all the injuries the players of the star-studded team sustained throughout the season, Brooklyn finished their regular season with a 48-24 record, entering the postseason with a 2nd seed.

After handing Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics a 4-1 gentlemen’s sweep in the first round, Steve Nash’s side managed to blow away a 3-2 series lead against the later champions Milwaukee Bucks. Apart from Harden’s tragic hamstring injury and despite all of KD’s heroics (5.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists) in the second round, the Nets were literally inches away from entering the playoffs.

“It’s going to get even scarier this year”: James Harden

Sadly, the Nets didn’t quite get the results they were hoping for last year. However, in a pretty busy offseason for them, the front office has managed to surround Harden, KD and Kai with a bunch of talented role players. Signing a few veterans like Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, among many other players, somehow, Brooklyn is looking like an even stronger team than before.

During Brooklyn’s Media Day, The Beard was asked about the “scary hours” he had once stated last year, and whether or not he believed the situation was different. The 2018 NBA MVP warned the league:

“Oh yeah for sure. It’s going to be even scarier. It’s even scarier, man. Just because of some of the pieces we added to this team. You know there are times where, throughout the course of the game, you got guys that are battle-tested and who you can trust, who you can go war with.”

Harden says it's going to be "even scarier" hours in Brooklyn this season

Entering the 2021-2022 season, the Nets are surely the strong favourites to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy. However, with rival teams like the Lakers, too, assembling a monstrous team over this offseason, the upcoming campaign will definitely be an entertaining one.