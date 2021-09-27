“Jaylen Brown, I’m too broke to gift you a car, fam!”: Jamal Murray exchanges pleasantries with Celtics star ahead of 25th birthday

NBA players Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray have a wholesome exchange on Twitter. The two max contract players are yet to buy a car for themselves.

The current crop of NBA players has mammoth contracts, ensuring them a financially secured future. These pro basketball players are known to have the best mansions and supercars, leading a glamorous life.

However, players Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray seem to be away from all of this. Recently, Brown tweeted about not having bought a car in 6-years and asked fans for their suggestions. The All-Star would then receive a response from Murray having the same issue.

Both Brown and Murray were absent during the 2021 playoffs, having suffered injuries during the regular season games. Ironically both the players also had their career-highs last season. While Brown torched a 42-point performance against the Grizzlies, Murray had a 50-points spectacle against the Cavaliers.

Brown signed a four-year, $107 million extension before the start of last season. Murray signed a five-year $158M deal with the Nuggets. Thus budget doesn’t seem to be a problem for the upcoming stars.

2016 draftmates Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray haven’t bought a car in 6-years

Recently, Brown asked his fans for some suggestions in buying a car as it had been a long time since the All-Star bought one. Brown got a surprise response from his fellow mate from the 2016 draft class, Jamal Murray.

6 years and I haven’t bought a car what should I get — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) September 26, 2021

U n me both brudda https://t.co/UUdObVfBU0 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) September 26, 2021

Brown, who turns 25 in October this year, poked fun at Murray, asking him for a birthday gift.

I’m broke 😬🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) September 26, 2021

Twitter helps Jaylen brown pick his wheels.

Recently, NBA fans on Twitter turn into car gurus for Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who hadn’t bought a car for 6-years.

Below are some of the suggestions that Twitterati had for the 24-year old.

A nice French car ! pic.twitter.com/iO9nNftg9z — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) September 26, 2021

How about a minivan with a V10 F1 engine? pic.twitter.com/Ub3Irm0Xdc — Kyle (@joke_assassin) September 27, 2021

A Volvo! Come around the corner from the practice facility and I got you. pic.twitter.com/ejgXTka9gx — Russ🇵🇦 (@CallMeBlindside) September 26, 2021

68’ fastback my dream car! pic.twitter.com/GuBB6RviFG — Beyond Average Christian (@BeyondAverageP1) September 26, 2021

Fast, slick, futuristic and can drive you to the arena if your tired, sleepy or have a hungover 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kUR0hfWdLu — Johnny M (@Penyaredowndow) September 27, 2021

LEGO Bugatti would be fresh for you. pic.twitter.com/dZZ9q6CMfX — Ryan | MandRproductions (@MandRtweets) September 26, 2021

This is the Jaguar from the last bond flick. pic.twitter.com/VR5UJ7xJTz — Edward Dominguez (@EdwardD1983) September 26, 2021

However, with every Tweet come the trolls, and this was no different for Brown.

