“A lot of fans don’t understand’: Kobe Bryant pinpoints 1 big reason for Stephen Curry’s success in resurfaced video

Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard of our current generation. Kobe Bryant once saw the greatness that he held, and he explained what set him apart from everyone else.

The Warriors guard made it to the top of the NBA mountain last season when he won the NBA title and the Finals MVP award. He’s been chasing that award for his whole career and finally achieved it last year.

Curry’s career was otherwise already stacked, but adding the MVP on there made it much better. Plus, with the award, he now has won every major award that you need.

He’s a unanimous MVP winner, an NBA Finals winner, an All-Star Game MVP, and an NBA Finals MVP. With the run Curry had last postseason, he’s vaulted himself up into the discussion for the top 10 players in NBA history. He also surpassed Ray Allen last season to become the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer.

Kobe Bryant described what makes Stephen Curry so good

Curry’s sense of attack is what makes him one of the greatest players to have ever played. He can punish you from anywhere on the court, but of course, his strong suit is the three-ball.

He holds the record for most threes in a season (in the 2015-16 year), and he can attack from however far back you can imagine. Curry is one of the best off-ball players in history as well.

His cuts are lethal, and with the way the Warriors are set up, his off-ball movement has drawn so much attention that even on plays where he doesn’t receive the ball, he acts as a decoy because everyone knows of how great his shooting skill is.

More than that, Curry is never fazed. He could be shooting terribly from the field in the first half of an elimination game, to being lights out and completely demoralizing an opposition in the second half. He’s that good, and he doesn’t let anything affect him.

Kobe saw this in him, and when he was asked about Curry once, he made sure to highlight this inherent calmness that Curry has. Kobe also mentioned that it’s something that most fans and players won’t even understand.

Kobe isn’t wrong. Curry does seem to convey an aura of calmness around him, and it’s contagious with the Warriors as well. They’re never out of it because of this trait.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are off to a slow start this year

Speaking of the Warriors never being out, many people are questioning their contention status this year after they’ve failed to hit the ground running.

Golden State is currently 4-7, good for 12th in the league. However, it’s been only 11 games. Curry is also playing phenomenally as ever. He’s averaging 32.6 points per game on 51.2% from the field, 43.1% from three, and 93% from the free throw line.

Curry’s sensationalness never dies, and if he’s firing, the Warriors are in good hands. They’ll turn it around soon enough and be back in the title race.

