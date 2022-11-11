“Nets Have Released Kyrie Irving”: Adrian Wojnarowski’s Parody Account’s Hilarious Prank Brings forth Elon Musk's $8 Move's Validity

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, speaks during a South by Southwest panel in Austin in 2018. SpaceX is planning a rocket engine production facility near Waco, Musk said on social media Saturday. Musk

Kyrie Irving has been in a lot of hot water off late. And all of it despite sending out an apology to all those that were affected too. Guess when the NBA punishes you, they just don’t know when to stop.

Over the last couple of days, multiple figures within the NBA community have come to the man’s defense, including even LeBron James.

💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

However, while many see a need to raise their voice to support Kyrie during this tough time, some see a little humor in the situation.

And it appears that Elon Musk’s Twitter unintentionally, yet fully supports them.

Also Read: “Nike Been Committing Labor Crimes For Decades”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jaylen Brown Questioning Sports Giant’s Ethics

Adrian Wojnarowski parody account gets verified on Twitter, use it in a hilarious way

When it comes to breaking news stories, Adrian Wojnarowski still wears the crown. Even if he may share it with Shams Charania now.

Of course, that position brings some serious respect and admiration from those within the NBA community. However, what it also brings, is a lot of copycats looking to impersonate you publicly.

On Twitter, there being troll accounts of famous personalities is a very common thing. And of course, the pranks that come off this phenomenon run abound.

But, it appears that Elon Musk has allowed it to go a step further than it ever has. And fans aren’t too thrilled about the panic it initially sent them into.

Thank you, ⁦@elonmusk⁩ for the glorious work you’ve done here. pic.twitter.com/STV4zOGtQ2 — Dave Brown (@ThatDaveBrown) November 10, 2022

Now, you might be asking, how could they let this happen? And frankly, the answer to that can only be described as harsh, but absolutely simple.

Twitter’s $8 policy is the main cause here

One of the new features Elon Musk has brought in is that Twitter users who subscribe to an $8 monthly subscription, they will gain access to a verified status, hence opening up the gateway to the troll accounts as well.

But even with that, there is supposedly a process to check if there indeed is a verified account. So, all this proves is Twitter under the Elon Musk era has done nothing but be lazy and take money.

Let’s hope that changes soon enough.

Also Read: 5x Champion Kobe Bryant’s Heartwarming Last Interview Before Tragic Death Showed the ‘Real Side’ of Black Mamba