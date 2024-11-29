“A Privilege to Watch Rafael Nadal”: Charles Barkley Thanks Spaniard For His Legendary Tennis Career

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal closed the book in his storybook career following his final game last week. Similar to LeBron James, Nadal helped influence an entire generation of tennis players throughout his 23-year career. Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley recognized Nadal’s amazing talent and bid farewell to the iconic tennis star with a heartfelt message.

In a recent episode of The Steam Room Podcast, Barkley didn’t hesitate to give Nadal a shoutout following his final tennis match against Botic van de Zandschulp. Although his final game came in a loss, it didn’t take away from his remarkable career. The former basketball star attested to Nadal’s greatness. He said,

“Last shout out to the great Rafael Nadal. He played his last tennis match last week. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it. It was an honor and a privilege to watch him all these years. Rafa, thank you.”

Barkley believes Nadal is one of the best tennis players of all time. The 38-year-old Spanish tennis player is one of the most decorated in the sport’s history, having won 22 Grand Slams. He constituted the Big Three in tennis, along with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

In addition to his incredible tennis skills, Nadal is a wonderful person. Despite not having met him, Barkley praised the tennis player based on what he’d heard from others.

“I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting you, but everybody says you’re one of the nicest people in the world,” Barkley said. “And when they watch you play tennis, they know you gave 100%.”

To Chuck’s point, Nadal put his all to his career. Competing against players like Djokovic and Federer is not easy, but he managed to separate himself throughout the process. His outstanding performance captivated not only Barkley but also other NBA players.

NBA players who are fans of Nadal

Nadal’s skills transcend his nation of Spain. However, his countrymen are among the tennis star’s biggest fans. Lakers legend Pau Gasol is no exception.

The six-time All-Star is more than a simple fan of Nadal. Throughout the years, the two have formed an intimate friendship together.

Simply extraordinary!!! A huge honor to have you as a friend @RafaelNadal

Congrats on winning your 10th @rolandgarros #Historic #KingOfClay pic.twitter.com/8FqNYGKhcE — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 11, 2017

Gasol isn’t the only notable NBA player who sides with Nadal. Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, also pledged his allegiance to the Spaniard.

The two-time NBA MVP formerly claimed Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios as his favorite player, which changed in 2020. Antetokounmpo revealed the player deserving of his support was none other than Nadal.

The conclusion of Nadal’s career is bittersweet, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on forever.