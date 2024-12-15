First Jannik Sinner, then Rafael Nadal: Next Gen Finals Alternate Martin Landaluce Gets Rare Middle East Sojourn

Martin Landaluce narrowly failed to make the cut for the upcoming ATP NextGen Finals 2024. But on the off chance one of the eight qualifiers withdraws, Landaluce will step in as the first alternate. Hence, the Spaniard is doing his best to prepare by training with Jannik Sinner.

Spending his off-season in Dubai, the Italian is getting ready for the 2025 campaign, during which he agreed to participate in a training session with the 18-year-old.

The Madrid native shared a photo of them after their practice session on Instagram, thanking the two-time Grand Slam winner.

“Great practice today. Such a pleasure, @janniksin,” Landaluce wrote.

Dubai Martin Landaluce via IG vs pic.twitter.com/wisyBkGFNz — Janniksin_Updates (@JannikSinner_Up) December 13, 2024

Training with the World No.1 is an incredible opportunity for any teenager, and Landaluce is no different. His trip to the Middle East is shaping up to be even more memorable now that Rafael Nadal is heading to Jeddah.

Nadal, an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, is set to attend the ATP NextGen Finals, which will be held from December 18 to 22. Landaluce is currently training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. If he makes the cut, the chance to perform well in front of his mentor will be a great incentive for the youngster.

Should this happen, the World No.151 would enjoy a rare opportunity to connect with both Sinner and Nadal, much like Andres Santamarta experienced earlier in November.

Landaluce could have a similar experience to Santamarta

Spain team captain David Ferrer called up the teenager as a hitting partner during the preparations for the Davis Cup 2024 Finals. He shared the court with Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and others ahead of their quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands.

“To me Rafa is a role model. I’ve watched him for so many years, at the top for as long as I can remember. I’m very lucky and I hope I can learn something from him and apply it to my tennis, to my game,” Santamarta said.

Soon after, the 17-year-old had the chance to train alongside Jannik Sinner in his preparation for the tournament, which Italy ultimately won.

Spanish fans have every reason to be excited about the emergence of talented players like Santamarta and Landaluce. Looks like the future of tennis in the country is in good hands!