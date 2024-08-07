“A Walking Bucket!”: Kevin Garnett Heaps Praise on Kevin Durant for Durability and Consistency

Kevin Durant has captivated the basketball world during the 2024 Olympics. Embracing his new role as a bench player, Durant has not only excelled but also shattered Lisa Leslie’s all-time USA Olympic scoring record. His remarkable achievements have drawn widespread acclaim, with analysts like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce leading the chorus of praise for his exceptional performance.

On KG: Certified, the former Boston Celtics stars praised Durant. Pierce began the segment by dubbing the Slim Reaper “one of the greatest scorers”. He also admitted that he believed Durant was even the best player in the world during his stint with the Golden State Warriors.

“One of the greatest scorers… I put him, at one point, the best player in the league over LeBron when he was in Golden State.”

Garnett also spoke about Durant’s ability to score and put up impressive stats consistently. Additionally, the Big Ticket decided to laud the 2014 MVP for his impressive durability, playing at the prime of his prowess at the age of 35.

“It’s amazing that his consistency at the age, his durability. It’s amazing though, just to see him continue to do this… He’s a walking bucket. When KD put one leg out the car, that’s a bucket.”

With LeBron James still playing at the age of 39, KD’s durability and longevity are often overlooked. The forward has participated in 1,061 regular season games across a 16-year career (missed the 2019-2020 season due to an Achilles injury) and has put up some impressive stats – 27.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 50.1% FG.

KD’s consistency has also been displayed at the international level, helping the USA win gold in each of the four events – 2010 FIBA World Championship, 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics – he’s participated in. Durant will hope to keep this streak alive and leave Paris with the gold medal around his neck.